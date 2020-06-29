Oklahoma State University created a list of personal health guidelines for returning to campus in the fall that includes wearing face coverings, a two-week period for students to avoid exposure prior to re-opening and a daily self-screening checklist.
“The following outlines expectations of all OSU students and employees while on campus,” the statements reads. “This is not only to protect your health, but the health of our entire community. Wearing a mask is a sign of showing respect and care for those around you. Your continued support of these guidelines is appreciated.”
The guidelines state that “all students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, suppliers and visitors must wear a face covering (mask) upon entering any public building on campus.”
It also lays out numerous health and safety materials that will be provided to the campus by the university, including:
• Eight disposable surgical masks given to all OSU full-time employees.
• Two washable cloth face coverings for all OSU full-time and temporary employees
• One washable cloth face-covering for all students.
The university is also providing employees and students with hand sanitizer, new stands for hand sanitizer dispensers and voluntary temperature monitoring stations.
“Maintain social distancing guidelines,” the statement reads. “You are also expected to wear a face covering if working near or are encountering others. If you do not have a face covering, please contact your supervisor and one will be provided.”
Other expectations include keeping unnecessary items from personal work spaces to create clean counter spaces that will support cleaning of common surfaces, limiting elevator use to single occupancy when possible and using stairs as the primary method of travel between floors.
The university also discourages in-person meetings, and has closed break rooms and lunchrooms for gathering, though they will be open for food preparation. Large dining rooms where social distancing will be practiced will not be closed.
The self-screening checklist includes:
• A yes-or-no question about exposure – “Have you been within six feet or had direct contact with a lab-confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days?” A yes answer means “do not come to campus.”
• A list of symptoms like fever, cough, chills, sore muscles and loss of taste or smell
