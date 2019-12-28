GriefShare at First Baptist Church in Stillwater will begin its new session Jan. 12. GriefShare is a support group that provides help and encouragement to people who are dealing with the death of a loved one.
GriefShare will meet 6 p.m. every Sunday at First Baptist Church and run for 13 weeks.
According to griefshare.org, it is a network of more than 12,000 churches worldwide. While it is nondenominational, it does feature Biblical concepts.
Last year, Dot Danel told the News Press that she was impressed by how well the support systems had worked.
“It was a very positive response,” she said. “We had one group that really bonded and supported each other. The first few weeks people would just leave after the meeting but after while, we noticed people standing around in the parking lot talking with each other. We don’t really evaluate it based on numbers but we did feel we got a good response.”
Each session has three parts – a video seminar, a group discussion and a personal workbook. The workbooks are for journaling and personal study used to reinforce weekly sessions. People are invited to attend any of the sessions, or began at any time, with each being self-contained. There is no cost to attend, but there is a one-time cost for the workbooks.
Call 405-372-5212, email fcb.mail@brightok.net or follow First Baptist Church on Facebook for information.
