The Stillwater Public School Board of Education approved the schematic design and development plans for the new Stillwater High School building.
Construction is slated to begin July 2024 with a substantial completion date of June 2026, and the total cost is estimated at $68.6 million.
“On Aug. 29, the board approved our schematic design and gave us the approval to move forward with the design development,” said Bo Gamble, SPS assistant superintendent of operations. “We also, on that day, met with key user groups and our design review committee and reviewed that schematic design.”
CMSWillowbrook, an Oklahoma City-based construction management company, is managing the construction project. The schematic design construction estimate meets the budget allotted for the project.
“CMSWillowbrook has provided an estimate and we’re tracking on budget – just right at on budget on this project – and so we’re happy about that,” Gamble said.
He said the team is also discussing whether they will have a window of time to get started earlier on demolition and site infrastructure construction portions of the work.
“Construction individuals ... are a little bit antsy right now after the really rainy season we had, and they’re trying to plan accordingly for that so we don’t run into that on this next project,” Gamble said.
On Aug. 30, key user groups met to discuss more details about specifics in the instructional spaces. These user groups included science, family and consumer science and special education educators regarding classroom setups.
“We’re starting to refine that design down to make sure we are developing and creating the most effective and needed spaces for the students and the teachers,” Gamble said.
Upon completion of the Husband Street bridge, SPS will conduct a traffic study.
Gamble said the design development process for the new two-story high school has a completion date of mid-December.
The administrative offices, special education, family and consumer sciences, visual arts, science, student center, kitchen and gym will be located on the first floor. Math, english language arts, a media center, world languages and social studies will be located on the second floor. There will be “flex areas” where students can gather throughout the building.
The visual arts wing will have a courtyard that will face Boomer Creek, with another outdoor courtyard – adjacent to that – near the science classrooms.
Additional parking space was added in the schematic design, but the walking distance from the original plan and the additional parking remains equal.
“One of the things that we would want to make sure is if (students are) crossing Franklin Street, that we have that at least monitored or controlled in some manner,” Gamble said.
Staff parking will be located near the bus loop at the south side of the building. The bus loop will allow special education students easier entry and will be closely monitored.
The athletics phase of the project is scheduled for schematic designing in the spring semester, Gamble said.
“Both this project and the athletics portion of the project are set to be completed in the first five years of this bond cycle so that all of our new construction will be completed up front,” Gamble said. “Obviously, a lot of that is contingent on bond sales, funding and cash flow.”
Other items such as SPS’s deferred maintenance, textbooks and the 1:1 technology initiative will be financed with the remaining 10-year bond cycle.
The move for the ninth-graders to the current high school will come after construction on the new high school is completed.
“Obviously, there’s going to be some things that we need to address in that building before we move those ninth-graders in,” Gamble said. “We’re going to have to assess that and see how in-depth that is …. we’ll time that out.”
