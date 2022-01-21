The new Director at Stillwater Animal Welfare, Rachel Wasserman, has been passionate about helping animals since she was a child.
“By the time I was in fifth or sixth grade, we were helping with local rescues with fostering more medical or behavioral issue dogs,” she said. “And I mean, I was probably 10 years old outside with my stethoscope and taking notes on their health, their behaviors. I always knew I wanted to help.”
She has worked with animals for several years. She previously worked in West Virginia before moving to Stillwater and taking a job at the Oklahoma State University veterinary school.
“So I was working there, and then once COVID hit, I decided – when I was in college, I used to work at a people hospital – and I decided to go work with the hospital here in Stillwater to try and help in any way I could with the COVID patients,” she said.
Although helping during COVID-19 was something she decided to do in a time of need, Wasserman said she missed working with animals.
“The jobs are kind of hard to come by, especially with COVID. Everything was kind of on a standstill. So as soon as I saw the job become available, it was pretty much right where I belong,” she said.
The position she’s in now is a little different than what she did in West Virginia, she said.
“The animal shelter, like I said, was a non-profit animal shelter, so we kind of pulled animals from the shelters that I now work at,” she said. “So, it’s a little bit different, but it’s exactly where I’m meant to be.”
Wasserman has various things she has to do as the director, but her primary job duties are educating and talking with the community. She is also in charge of animal welfare workers and oversees the shelters and animals’ health records.
“When people who want to surrender their pets, we try to give them options so that we are kind of like the last resort. Of course, we want everybody to keep their pet in a healthy way. Sometimes it’s just not possible,” she said. “But that’s part of my job is educating the public and helping in any way that I can.”
How to avoid surrendering your pet
When it’s time to consider surrendering an animal, she said there are a few things the owner can do before making a final decision to surrender.
Wasserman said if the animal has a behavioral problem, she will offer to have the animal spayed or neutered. She said they don’t do spaying and neutering, but they do have a form someone can fill out that will help someone “if they’re financially in a hard place.”
“We give them training tips. We also help by reaching out to other rescues so that way maybe the pet can avoid going to another shelter and to go directly to a rescue,” she said.
