InterWorks recently broke ground on a soccer complex behind the Stillwater Medical building on 12 Street, CEO Behfar Jahanshahi announced on Facebook.
The construction’s completion is targeted for the fall in time for soccer season.
“We are creating a single, unified location for all our young soccer athletes,” Jahanshahi said in his post. “Both U6 and U8 teams will now play at the same facility as all other age groups.”
Expected amenities include parking, field lighting, restrooms and concessions.
“The realization of this project speaks loudly to the power of public-private partnerships and how collaborative efforts can bring about change in Stillwater,” Jahanshahi said. “One of the biggest ways everyone can help is to … encourage kids to sign up and come play this fall.”
Michal Shaw, the Stillwater Medical Foundation’s vice president and primary contact for the project, said there is still a lot of work to be done, so a final price tag is not yet known.
InterWorks has already done most of the groundwork, but many of the other amenities have not yet been funded although they’re expected to be in short order.
“It’s a project that’s being funded by private donations. The land is owned by Stillwater Medical, but we are leasing it to these private donors so that the soccer fields can be built,” Shaw said. “Our role is really just to help facilitate the donations and some of the land development. As far as managing the fields, that will be up to those private donors.”
InterWorks approached the Stillwater Medical Foundation early this year, Shaw said, and there was no interest in selling the land. But, there are no plans for it, so the foundation felt it should be used for wellness.
Stillwater Medical would replace the complex with a new building if it ever felt the need to do so in the future.
“We have a mutual trust with one another and a strong partnership already, and we’re very transparent with them in that we have no immediate plans to use the land, so I think they were very comfortable knowing that,” Shaw said. “We are a municipal-trust hospital, so our mission is to serve the community. We’re grateful for generous community members who are investing in the health and wellness of our youth.”
Interim City Manager Brady Moore and Mayor Will Joyce, who also works at InterWorks, have been a part of the conversation and are in favor of the project, Shaw said.
“The City has been involved because there are bigger plans for that entire 12th Street area,” she said. “The soccer fields are just one part of the bigger plan to develop a wellness or sports corridor. The City was very much in support of this.”
Moore said the City shares in the excitement.
"This is a win-win for our community with additional fields for our families and also the economic opportunities to host events and tournaments," Moore said. "We’re grateful for the generosity of the Jahanshahi family for providing the community with a much-needed athletic and wellness resource."
