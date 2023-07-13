Plans for the new Stillwater High School and athletics facilities were one of the main topics Tuesday at the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Brian Thomas, who is coordinating the design efforts as founder of 505 Architects, spoke about the progress of the new building in the library at Sangre Ridge Elementary School, where the board held the meeting because of HVAC and roof repair at the SPS administration building.
Plans began three years ago for the new high school, but Thomas has met with key focus groups at SPS, including staff, students and administration for the past year.
“They are not afraid to share their ideas,” Thomas said. “I always enjoy working with … the district, because everybody wants the same things … to be the best.”
Thomas said 20 percent of the key focus groups have been made up of students. None of them will be in the building when it’s open, but they want to leave a legacy.
“They say, ‘What could we do for the next junior or senior, how can we make it better for the person following,’” Thomas told the News Press.
The firm has been working with 42 architects and engineers to develop the plans. In addition, it has worked with the City of Stillwater and the partnership has been valuable, Thomas said.
CMSWillowbrook, an Oklahoma City-based construction management company that is managing the construction project, also worked with 505 Architects on bond package collateral pricing. Without sharing the budget with CMSWillowbrook, Thomas said the pricing came within $500,000 of 505 Architect's allotted budget.
“We’ve had discussions … with the team as we were all working beforehand at these projections of numbers, and, knock on wood, staying consistent,” Thomas said. “The (interest) rates are holding.”
Thomas said there are several challenges with this new project, one of which has been interest rates.
“Schools today are about 135 percent more than they were three years ago,” Thomas said. “The second challenge is … what materials are available and when.”
He said it’s like going to the grocery store and not having 20 choices of soda – instead, there’s only three or four.
“Stuff we’re doing today won’t be ordered and purchased for a year,” Thomas said. “We’ve got to make major decisions around some things, and that’s why you see a lot of flexibility.”
Timing is always important.
“If this school would have been designed three years ago … there might have been 15 to 20 percent of the building that we would want to redesign today,” Thomas said.
Thomas said SHS is one of the first new high schools to be built in the nation since the pandemic.
“It’s exciting, but it also is … new territory,” Thomas said.
Some adjustments to the design plans include keeping the drama and choir departments together instead of the original plan of splitting them, which gave the firm an opportunity to add instructional space and adjust some areas for codes and growth.
Thomas said the geology technical engineering team found rock within five feet of the surface, although it should not affect construction. The firm will receive a final report from the team by the end of July.
Other studies yet to be completed are a traffic study involving the Husband Street bridge and a drainage study. In addition, the current grading at the site will allow for easy access and flow for busses and parents dropping off students.
Earlier, the site’s existing sewer and water line needed to be moved, but now only certain parts need to be fixed for it be in good shape, Thomas said.
Inside the building, architects had to tighten classroom spaces at first, but they are back to larger spaces with three or four additional classrooms.
“There’s more community spaces that will have more adaptability, but in the classrooms, everything is bigger than what was existing,” Thomas said.
The building will have fewer hallways, but there will be several outdoor patio spaces for science and teaching gardens that build on green space. At the heart of the building is a media center, student center, guidance center and administrative and health spaces.
“It’s really built on that sense of community and accessibility but still respecting a sense of privacy,” Thomas said.
Plans for a tornado shelter with the International Code Council, or ICC 500 standards, were also discussed. The shelter would include an extra expense but would give students and staff the convenience of a modern living space when tornadoes are sighted in the area.
The storm shelter will be located close to the special education wing so SPED students will not have to leave the building. This will give them an advantage in the case of a storm.
“It will be less stress and challenge for those particular students," Thomas said. "At the same time, it will allow us to be really efficient with the space."
The current Stillwater Pioneer Virtual Academy location could remain as it is or be moved if needed. The firm is also completing a feasibility study on the new internet technology site and should have a proposal for the district by October.
The firm plans to meet in August with key user groups at SPS, wrap up schematic designs and hold a virtual walk-through with SPS board members. They will also assess final costs.
“Everything is tracking on schedule,” Thomas said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.