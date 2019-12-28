The new year and new decade is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean the Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar will be left in the past.
The museum has a lot of intriguing exhibits coming in the new year as part of its expansive collection. Before that comes, though, director Amelia Chamberlain says the popular attractions of the Kappa Kappa Psi and Tau Beta Sigma – national honorary band fraternities and sororities – which will be up through January.
Also one of their biggest attractions is 200 Years of Quilts exhibit, which this year there are 23 solid color quilts from around the country on display and that will be up through February.
“The American Quilt Guild and every year, they challenge their members to produce quilts that are no bigger than 42 inches by 42 inches,” Chamberlain said. “They have a theme each time. We have had Civil War ones, this exhibit is solid color. This is a popular exhibit and we have people come by specifically for this. It does add some color.”
Speaking of color, Chamberlain showed how the museum has been painted to replace what had been all white backgrounds to add some warmth around the exhibits.
Something Chamberlain is excited for is the Stillwater Collects exhibits, one that already has had come success this holiday season with the neat toys and games from Christmas Past on display.
Stillwater Collects is available for anyone to submit something of theirs that is either a family heirloom or even that they find interesting. Chamberlain said the next one will be called Striking Images and will show matchbook covers. Sometimes next year, there will even be a collection of cookbooks that Chamberlain hopes will show some unique family recipes off from around the area.
“We have a lot of cookbooks,” Chamberlain said. “We are also hoping to collect stories and people’s recipes and the stories that go with them. Then maybe we can produce some sort of publication.”
Chamberlain said like always, the museum will have something for all ages.
“If a 12-year-old wanted to come in here and put in their Pokémon collection or something from Frozen,” Chamberlain said. “If it fits in with what we are doing, that is great. It doesn’t necessarily have to. The one in January, we are going to focus on photographs and the activity for kids will be tinting historic photographs.”
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar hosted 31 auditorium events in 2019 that served 7,228 people and welcomed over 2,873 visitors from Stillwater, 41 Oklahoma cities, 27 states and 16 countries.
Chamberlain said it is an exciting time and has liked the traffic during the holiday time, hoping for even more in the new decade.
“Hopefully, people will tell their friends and they will come on down to the Sheerar,“ Chamberlain said.
The Stillwater History Museum at the Sheerar is located at 702 S. Duncan and is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.