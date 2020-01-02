A two vehicle fatality collision occurred at approximately 7:23 p.m. on Jan.1 at the Turner Turnpike, four miles west of Stroud.
Vehicle one a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Candace Conley, 26-year-old female from Tulsa.
Vehicle two a 2008 Nissan Versa was driven by Mercedes Tyler, age 21, of Edmond.
Both vehicles were westbound, Conley rear-ended Tyler at a high speed causing Tyler’s vehicle to depart the roadway overturning multiple times, ejecting the driver.
Conley continued westbound for approximately five miles before departing the roadway to the right, fully engulfed in flames.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Conley “exited the vehicle fleeing for approximately a half of a mile before being apprehended by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.”
Tyler was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries, she was transported to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City.
Conley was Transported by Trooper Mat Conway No. 337 to Stroud Regional Hospital where she was treated and released.
The cause of the collision and the condition of the driver are currently under investigation.
Investigated by Trooper Mat Conway No. 377 of the Traffic Homicide Investigation Division, Turner Turnpike Troop YB, Trooper Lisa Jorgensen No. 768 of Troop A, Trooper Wayne Linzey No. 649 of the Kilpatrick Turnpike Troop YE.
Also assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and Stroud Fire Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.