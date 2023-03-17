Is Oklahoma State the college capital of reality television?
No fewer than four people with OSU ties are on major network shows this year.
First on the scene was OSU grad Brooklyn Willie, 25, who was a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor.” The former OSU Rodeo cowgirl got to show off some roping trips and had some emotional vulnerable moments before being eliminated from the competition in Week 7.
“Thank you to everyone for all the love and support thus far,” she wrote on Instagram. “It does not go unnoticed.”
Around the same time Willie was exiting a show, OSU graduate Landon Heaton was making his small screen debut.
Heaton, 35, of Coyle, is one of four farmers vying for attention in a Bachelor-style show that airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox called “Farmer Wants a Wife.”
“I can handle being thrown off a horse, I can handle getting run over by a steer, nothing makes me nervous but they (the women) are scaring me.”,” he said during a promotion for a show.
Now, one of the most popular shows in the world is featuring two current OSU students as Cole Glover and Owen Eckhardt audition for “American Idol.”
“Congratulations to #okstate students Owen Eckhardt and Colt Glover who both earned golden tickets to go to Hollywood in this season of American Idol,” OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum posted to her official social media. “The #CowboyFamily is rooting for you guys — good luck!”
Eckhardt, 19, is from Broken Arrow. His audition will be 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC.
Eckhardt told the Tulsa World’s Jimmie Tramel, “It has been a wonderful season so far” and encouraged everyone to watch.
Glover, from Magnolia, Texas, already has a bit of a following on TikTok. He was accompanied at his March 12 audition by Stillwater’s Jevyn Lester – son of Great Divide’s J.J. Lester – on guitar.
