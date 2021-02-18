Students at Oklahoma State University made the most of the winter weather by having a massive snowball fight on the lawn in front of Edmon Low Library.
More of the #okatate snowball battle! #Snowmageddon2021 pic.twitter.com/H0xrQkIwO0— Cowboys Ride for Free (@CowboysRFF) February 18, 2021
Some gave credit to the OSU Barstool account, which suggested a time of 3 p.m.
Would 3:00 tomorrow be a good time for a snowball fight?— Barstool Pokes (@BarstoolOKST) February 18, 2021
It might have picked up a bit of steam when it was amplified by OSU Football players Spencer Sanders and Tre Sterling.
I’ll see you there 3🤝😂 https://t.co/e8hOVq3K9J— Spencer Sanders (@SpenceSanders) February 18, 2021
Looks like a good way to blow off some steam after being cooped up inside.
.@TheOSUSuperhero finally found his villain in @noahweber00, over 250 people gathered at Library Lawn at Oklahoma State University for a MASSIVE snowball fight!#OKState | @OColly pic.twitter.com/gIXxkfWmHl— Joshua Cleary (@JoshuaRCleary) February 18, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.