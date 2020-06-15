News Press journalists took home multiple top awards from the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
The News Press competes in Division II, which is for papers in the 3,000 to 6,200 circulation range. Overall, the News Press placed third in the division, but won first place in three of eight categories, which were Layout & Design, Photography and Sports Coverage. The judge said the design had “creative use of images on front page. Strong organization.” Of photos, the judge wrote, “Newsworthy and unique, great photos. Each one engages with readers and piques interest.” For sports, “…overall a fine product, well-organized, and upholding the core mission of the section in a college/high school locale.”
News Press journalists won first-place awards in five of nine news categories. First-place winners in individual categories were: Michelle Charles (News Story, Feature Photograph), Jason Elmquist (Sports Story), Jordan Bishop (Sports Photograph) and Tanner Holubar (Front Page Design).
Charles won for her coverage of the May 2019 flooding. Her feature photo win was from a Memorial Day observation featuring subjects Dawson Jackson, 6, of Stroud, saluting alongside his grandfather Bobby D. Bryant. Elmquist won first with his sports story about the father of OSU wrestler Travis Wittlake Jr. who traveled across the country to watch his son wrestle. Bishop’s award-winning photo was the home-run-robbing catch by OSU player Chyenne Factor in the Women’s College World Series. Judges were also impressed by Holubar’s A1 design that featured a mosquito cut-out with the headline “Skeeter trouble.”
Elmquist picked up a second-place finish in News Photograph, second-place finish in Feature Photograph and finished second and third in Sports Photograph. Jordan Bishop had third-place finishes in Sports Story and Column Writing. Ashlynd Huffman placed second in Feature Story for a piece she wrote as an Ada News intern.
