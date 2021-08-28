Several young adults with Stillwater and Oklahoma State ties have been announced as NextGen Under 30 winners.
NextGen, according, to its site, “Recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges.”
Among the winners was News Press reporter Ashlynd Huffman, who was named in the Media, Public Relations, Marketing and Advertising category.
Huffman began her professional journalism career with the News Press in November 2019. Her reporting project on sexual assault prosecution netted the News Press a national public service award from CNHI. Huffman also won the Oklahoma Press Association’s Ray Lokey Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting, as well as OPA first-place awards in in-depth reporting, feature writing and news photography.
“Ashlynd has established herself as one of the top young journalists in the state and is very deserving of this honor,” News Press editor Beau Simmons said. “Her curiosity, work ethic and sense of justice and fairness makes her a dogged reporter.”
Among the younger honorees for NextGen was Stillwater eighth-grader Abhimanyu Sukhdial. He was named a winner in The Arts category, one of only 10 named to the category.
Sukhdial had previously won a national PTA Reflections award for a short film, and most recently, has received multiple accolades for his debut novella, “Three Days till EOC,” an apocalyptic thriller that deals with the consequences of climate change.
Winners will be selected for various workshops and other opportunities for networking. For more information, go to nextgenunder30.com.
The following list of winners may not be an exhaustive list of everyone with Payne County ties because the posted list did not include towns of residences:
ADULT AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Sarah Axtell, OSU Fire Protection Publications?IFSTA
Maura Loyola, Oklahoma State University
Cara Menasco Eubanks, Oklahoma State University
THE ARTS
Abhimanyu Sukhdial
EDUCATION K-12
Christina Goodson, Stillwater Public Schools
Kane March, Stillwater Pubic Schools
HEALTH CARE
Stillwater Counseling Center
MEDIA, PUBLIC RELATIONS, MARKETING, ADVERTISING
Ashlynd Huffman
NONPROFIT
Summer Leister, Payne County 4H
SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY AND ENGINEERING
Teri Cocke, Oklahoma State University
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.