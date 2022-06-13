News Press journalist Ashlynd Huffman has been honored with the Ray Lokey Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting for the second consecutive year.
Huffman’s submission was a series of articles titled “Hidden in plain sight” about the underreported nature of child sexual abuse.
“An exceptional series: well written, multiple sources, combination of story line and background info,” the judge wrote. “Excellent write-up of the interviews. One of the best series I have read.”
The Lokey award was presented Saturday during the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual convention in Oklahoma City.
The News Press competed in the 2021 Better Newspaper Contest, placing in the design, sports coverage, photography and sales promotion categories in the top division.
The third-placed sales promotion, submitted by marketing representatives Julie Strain and Carson Trent was the annual Black Friday gift guide.
“Nice use of local pictures throughout the guide,” the judge wrote. “Color really ‘pops’ on the ads.”
The sports section was submitted by sports editor Jason Elmquist and reporter Hallie Hart.
“Strong local coverage and content,” the judge wrote. “Engaging stories with strong quotes and good voice as well as excellent photography and design. A section every sports fan in the area can root for.”
The News Press’ second-place photography submission includes photos from the fire at a Stillwater tow yard, a Julius Jones’ death penalty protest, coverage of Wally Funk’s visit to OSU, the American flag display at OSU, Bedlam football and an OSU softball dog-pile.
“The feature photos from the sporting events are great,” the judge wrote. “Love the emotion.”
Individually, Elmquist placed third for his photo essay submission, Huffman placed third for news photography and City Editor Michelle Charles placed third for education story about a lawsuit to force schools open during the pandemic.
Ben Hutchens, a News Press summer intern through the Oklahoma Newspaper Foundation, placed first for a feature he wrote for the O’Colly that followed up on the story of “Pistol Pete” Taylor Collins driving Alleyn Campbell to the hospital after the 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade crash.
