News Press staffer a finalist for regional college award

Sam Henderson, an Oklahoma State junior majoring in Sports Media who has been a part-timer for the Stillwater News Press sports department for the past three years, was recently named a finalist for the Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Awards in the college division.
Henderson, a native of Muldrow, was one of three finalists in Sports Column Writing in Region 8 (which consists of universities throughout Oklahoma and Texas). The entry from Lamar University, which was authored by two writers, finished in first-place.
The three columns Henderson submitted for the contest were ones he had written for the News Press in the summer of 2019. The topics pertained to the OSSAA summer dead period, a Father’s Day sports tribute and imagining Oklahoma State football personnel as WWE superstars.
While writing for the News Press, Henderson has covered high school football and recently expanded into coverage of Oklahoma State athletics – covering home football games in 2019, as well as women’s basketball and was due to cover softball prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down sports.
O’Colly sports reporter Hallie Hart was also a finalist in the Sports Writing category in the SPJ Region 8 content for her story entitled “The ‘million-dollar’ meeting.”
