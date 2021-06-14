The Stillwater News Press brought home multiple awards from the annual Oklahoma Press Association banquet, including the Sequoyah Award for best newspaper in its circulation division.
Journalist Ashlynd Huffman took home one of the day’s top honors, the Ray Lokey Memorial Award for Excellence in Reporting.
One of Huffman’s entries for the award was her series on a lack of prosecution in sexual assault cases. The series also won CNHI’s national award for Public Service reporting, as well as the in-depth reporting award at OPA.
Judges at OPA called it, “An excellent series on sexual assault that covered all aspects of the investigation and prosecution of perpetrators.”
News Press journalists won awards in almost every individual writing and photography category.
Michelle Charles won first place and second place in News Story with pieces “Tumbleweed owner addresses Weedstock worries” and “Waiting Game,” the story of how people were dealing with a COVID-19 Outbreak at Westhaven Nursing Home. Charles also won second-place in feature photograph for coverage of the SHS color guard.
Not only did Huffman take first place in In-Depth-Reporting, which won across the top two divisions, she also won first place in Feature Story with her piece on comparing the pandemic to the Great Depression. Huffman also placed first in News Photograph for a photo off a police standoff.
Sports Editor Jason Elmquist completely swept the Sports Photograph category. His first-place photo was one of Oklahoma State Quarterback Spencer Sanders diving into the end zone against Iowa State.
Elmquist also placed second in News Photos for his coverage of the “We Can’t Breathe” protest outside City Hall. A column Elmquist wrote from that day also helped earn him a second-place in Column Writing.
Sports writer Jimmy Gillispie won second-place in Sports Story for his piece on the NCAA penalizing OSU Basketball.
News Editor Tanner Holubar won second place in front page design.
