Night to Shine event returns to Stillwater

One of the biggest evenings of the year is coming up as Night to Shine is set for Feb. 7.
The event, started nationally by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is meant to give people with special needs a prom night of their own to remember for the rest of their life.
Stillwater hosted its first one last year and it was a massive success, with 173 honored guests showing up. This year, Stillwater’s local director Robin Atkinson said she hopes even more people get to come out.
“This year we will hopefully extend that to 200 honored guests, which means we need anywhere from 350 to 400 volunteers on the day of,” Atkinson said. “This year, I hope that it is as good as it was last year. It was a great turnout and everyone seemed to have a really good time. We just hope to make it bigger and better every year.”
New this year is a formalwear exchange happening Saturday called Ms. Robin’s Closet, which will provide dresses and suits to honored guests so they can look in style for Night to Shine. There are many dresses, but the suit choices are limited with about six or seven, Atkinson said.
“Every single piece has been donated. Some were brand new items that still had tags on them,” Atkinson said. “Others were gently used from people around town. I just put the word out there and people brought them to me.”
Ms. Robin’s Closet is at Sangre Ridge Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Atkinson is a Sangre Ridge teacher of the 3-year-old developmentally delayed special education program.
Atkinson has plenty of help with volunteers, along with assistance from the First United Methodist Church, who hosts the event at the Family Life Center. Alton Carter, the church’s youth minister, said A Night to Shine is an amazing event to put on.
“Just to see all the people show up to participate,” Carter said. “It is just a great event. It not only pulls people together, but also to help celebrate and recognize and appreciate people living with special needs.”
This year’s event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Carter said donations are welcome for goodie bags to hand out with anything from bracelets to cups or any other trinkets or knick-knacks people can spare. They have a red carpet ahead of the event for the honored guests to enjoy the entrance in style.
“We have always supported Special Olympics and adults and children who live with special needs so it was the perfect fit,” Carter said. “A lot of the guests are used to the facility and we just try to make them feel special and experience things that a lot of other people get to experience.”
For more information about A Night to Shine or to register as an honored guest or a volunteer, go to nighttoshinestillwater.com.
