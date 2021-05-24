No citation was issued against a Glencoe woman who was involved in hitting a pedestrian as he crossed the street Thursday.
Stillwater Police Department officer Jonathan Brese wrote in the collision report that a citation was not issued due to lack of evidence and no witnesses available at the scene.
Amy Johnson was traveling eastbound on State Highway 51 Thursday afternoon.
As Johnson traveled through the intersection of South Main Street and Sixth Avenue, Michael Bradshaw walked from the south sidewalk into the roadway.
Johnson collided with Bradshaw. She told police she didn’t see him.
The police report stated Johnson was unsure if the light was red or green. Bradshaw was unsure if he was in the crosswalk or if he had a “walk/do not walk” signal.
Bradshaw sustained “possible internal injuries,” and was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center.
Johnson wasn’t injured but her car did have damage to her windshield and right fender.
SPD Public Information Officer Kyle Bruce said Bradshaw was transported by helicopter to an unknown hospital as a precaution.
This case is no longer under investigation.
