The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported no injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing on the Cimarron Turnpike near Glencoe. 

The OTA posted that traffic is currently being slowed on westbound US 412 and eastbound traffic is "intermittently" stopped between mile marker 29 and US 77/Perry/Tonkawa "while a plane is removed from the turnpike after it made an emergency landing.

"No injuries have been reported aboard the aircraft or by motorists," the post reads. "Drivers can expect travel delays until the wrecker carrying the aircraft exits the turnpike."

