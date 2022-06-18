The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported no injuries after a small plane made an emergency landing on the Cimarron Turnpike near Glencoe.
Confirmed: Plane made an emergency landing on the Cimarron turnpike. I’m at the scene now. Everyone made it out ok. @FOX23 pic.twitter.com/TqyMUfhij7— Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) June 18, 2022
The OTA posted that traffic is currently being slowed on westbound US 412 and eastbound traffic is "intermittently" stopped between mile marker 29 and US 77/Perry/Tonkawa "while a plane is removed from the turnpike after it made an emergency landing.
"No injuries have been reported aboard the aircraft or by motorists," the post reads. "Drivers can expect travel delays until the wrecker carrying the aircraft exits the turnpike."
