No Stall on New Construction at Perry Public Schools
Despite the state of the world right now amidst a public health crisis, it has not slowed the progress and excitement brewing at Perry Public Schools. Once the school bond issue was passed by voters in the November 2018 election, the school board and administration got busy investing in the future of Perry Schools.
The $25 million bond will cover construction of a new junior high building to replace the current outdated facility, and a new Athletic Center, which will house basketball and wrestling. The new facility will relocate to 15th Street next to the elementary schools. The bond also allocated funds for upgrading school facilities, technology, transportation, academics, and enhancement of school safety and security.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new construction project was held on Nov. 19, 2019. Sesler Schaefer Architects and Joe D. Hall Construction are overseeing the project, which is on track for a projected completion and opening in January 2022.
“We were very fortunate to have started construction before the pandemic hit and our crews haven’t skipped a beat. The district hasn’t seen any new construction since 2008, so it’s really an exciting time for our community,” said Terry McCarty, Perry Public Schools Superintendent.
The junior high building will have larger classrooms than the current building and has room to handle at least 20% growth or more. It includes two incredible science classrooms, a special education room, and a fully equipped Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) education room, as well as a teacher lounge, cafeteria, and administrative offices. The Maroon Athletic Center is connected to the junior high building, so both facilities are all under one roof. The Athletic Center includes a basketball court with stadium seating for 1,200 and a wrestling practice room, which also serves as the safe room for the facility. The entire facility combined will be approximately 65,000 square feet in size.
“With tight school budgets, a pandemic and school shutdowns across the U.S., we are extremely grateful to our community for supporting this opportunity to grow and improve our
school system. Our new facility is progressing everyday and we look forward to offering a beautiful, new space for students to enjoy for many years to come,” said McCarty.
