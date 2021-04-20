A Noble woman was injured Monday in a single-vehicle collision at 1:50 p.m. near Stillwater.
Elizabeth J. Cook, 28, was northbound on US-177 in a 2021 Jeep Wrangler when she departed the roadway to the right into a culvert.
The Jeep rolled an unknown amount of times and came to rest on its wheels, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said.
She was transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center and was later transported to OU Medical Center admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
