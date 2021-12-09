NOC students organize supply drive for Afghan families

Northern Oklahoma College professor Jeremy Cook was able to give students taking his Social Problems class this semester a hands-on experience related to their coursework as they helped Afghan families being resettled in Stillwater.
Cook said the class looks at societal breakdowns and how society reacts to them, from a sociological point of view.
Looking to current events for an example, he presented the situation in Afghanistan, which has created a flood of refugees. He then informed his students that some of the people who had been forced to flee their country would soon be arriving in Stillwater.
But going beyond looking at the situation and talking about what needs to be done or what can be done, Cook and his students realized they had an opportunity to take direct action.
The class of 11 students organized a donation drive at NOC Stillwater to collect non-perishable food, clothing, cleaning supplies and personal items for the families.
“The goal was to make the transition to Stillwater as easy as possible for them,” Aubrey McCaul said.
The class placed collection boxes around the building, posted flyers, shared the information on social media and talked to everyone they could think of from friends and family to other classes.
“Any chance we got to bring it up, we put it out there,” NOC nursing student Samara Ryba said.
Cook would challenge them with the same question every day as class began: “What could we do to reach out to more people?” McCaul said.
It potentially led to greater understanding of the problem in general.
After she asked to address the students in one of her history classes to explain the project. The instructor took the discussion further, explaining in greater detail the situation and what created it.
“It’s a little bit different than learning about things that happened in the past,” McCaul said. “It’s different having it happen right in front of you and you can do something to help.”
Cook’s students said they hoped to collect basically anything someone who had to leave home with only the clothes on their back might need. They wound up being surprised at how much they were able to gather after being unsure what to expect.
“We just knew there were 40 families needing our help, so that’s what we did,” McCaul said.
After this experience, she would recommend that anyone who finds themselves in a position where they can help, should do it.
At the end of the drive, Cook led the students to his office, which was filled with boxes of donated items, stacked high, she said. It took the class four or five trips to load it all in his truck and take it to the storage site at First Baptist Church.
The students hope the donations will help in some small way to show Stillwater’s new residents that they are home.
“We just wanted them to feel safe and welcome here,” Ryba said. “It’s more of a “welcome home” mat for them, even if they don’t know it was from us.”
