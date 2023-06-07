Gov. Kevin Stitt signed 14 several bills into law on Tuesday.
Here are five of the most notable ones:
Senate Bill 212: Any person who is not a citizen of the United States cannot own land in Oklahoma either directly or indirectly through a business entity or trust.
Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, said the bill he wrote is a swift, definitive action to close the loopholes for the “foreign takeover” of land for illegal marijuana grow operations.
Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, was the bill’s principal House author, and he said the measure will crack down on straw purchasers.
“We know the grass is greener in Oklahoma, but we don’t need the Red Chinese Communist Party, drug cartels or the mafia coming here to buy up our land to grow black market marijuana that will get shipped to other states or around the world,” Humphrey said.
Businesses engaged in regulated interstate commerce in accordance with federal law are exempt from this prohibition that takes effect on Nov. 1.
Senate Bill 513: The Oklahoma Employees Insurance Plan, Medicaid and private insurance groups are required to cover biomarker testing, a laboratory method that uses a sample of tissue, blood or other body fluid to check for certain molecules that may be a sign of a disease or condition, such as cancer.
Biomarker testing can also be used to check for certain changes in a gene or chromosome that may increase a person’s risk of developing cancer or other diseases, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Senate Bill 100: To be eligible for an Oklahoma School Security Grant Program award, schools of all levels must complete a risk and vulnerability assessment and agree to expend grant funds on items recommended through said assessment.
Recommended items may include cameras, gates, lighting, locks, doors, windows, security geofencing and ballistic storm shields.
Senate Bill 674: The Oklahoma Organized Retail Crime Task Force has been created to provide the Legislature and the Governor with information on organized retail crime.
The 15-member task force will make legislative recommendations to prevent organized retail theft.
Senate Bill 375: Primary election days will now be held on the third Tuesday in June of each even-numbered year. Prior to this law, primary elections took place on June’s final Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.