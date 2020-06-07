Elite Repeat, Stillwater’s nonprofit retail resale shop, will re-open to the public Monday.
The re-opening begins 10 a.m. June 8. The store will resume normal hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for shoppers. Donations will be received 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
"Our organization is 100% staffed by volunteers. We will all be wearing masks and observing social distance recommendations,” Elite Repeat Business Manager Ruth Walker wrote in a news release. "In addition, careful cleaning of surfaces will be done regularly. No dressing rooms will be available at this time.
"We would like shoppers to wear face protection and keep social distances in mind as they shop. And if you are not feeling well, probably best to come back another day. We are just trying to be careful of all our volunteers and shoppers. We have missed you!”
The store, at 711 S Main, resells donated items like clothing, furniture and house wares – among many others – and uses the proceeds to fund other Payne County nonprofits. Elite Repeat recently hit a $4 million milestone in donations. The store had been closed since emergency orders went into effect, and Monday will mark the first time since the pandemic began that it will be open to the public.
