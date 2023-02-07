Norman McNickle began his career with the City of Stillwater in 1976 as a patrol officer with the Stillwater Police Department. After more than four decades, he’ll retire as city manager.
McNickle told councilors during an executive session of Monday’s regular meeting. Mayor Will Joyce broke what he called “unfortunate news” as council returned to session.
“I say unfortunate because I very much have appreciated Mr. McNickle’s service as a city manager here in Stillwater and his service of 46-plus years to the city in various capacities,” Joyce said when he came back into session. “So it is disappointing a little bit to us to say we will no longer be able to have his service at the city after his retirement but we’re also very pleased for him and for you, Norman, to be able to go live a retired life without the stresses and strains of this position.”
McNickle said he appreciated the opportunity to serve.
“I’ll miss the people. I am looking forward to fulfilling a bucket list and having a little quality time with my wife and all of my family,” he said.
McNickle began his career with SPD in October 1976. He rose through the ranks before being named chief of police in 1987. He served as public safety director before being named city manager in 2016.
“We respect his decision to retire and appreciate his lifetime career that spans more than four decades of service and leadership within our city,” Joyce said in a news release. “His continued, exemplary efforts to increase and secure economic development, enhance the quality of life, and ultimately ensure residents and visitors are safe are a testament to his character and love for Stillwater.”
McNickle was credited with helping the city pass its first bond election in 20 years.
“It has been my honor to serve Stillwater and any accomplishments during my tenure are not mine alone. I’m fortunate to have served alongside truly phenomenal people – from those knee-deep in freezing water to fix a water line to the finance department ensuring we are good stewards of taxpayer dollars, to everyone else,” McNickle said in a news release. “I am grateful to the current and previous mayor and councilors who have allowed me to serve. From here, I look forward to spending quality time with my wife Deb, our children and family, not to mention as much time outdoors as possible.”
McNickle will stay on through the end of the fiscal year in June and plans to help transition the next hire. Joyce said the city will discuss the open position in future meetings and the city will work with an outside firm during the search.
