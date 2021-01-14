The Norman Police Department is looking for three children, and asking if anyone has seen a white 2012 Chevy Cruze bearing the license plate KAU036.
Lane Minor, a 7-year-old male, Levi Minor, a 4-year-old male and one-year-old Lillian Minor have not been seen since Jan. 10, at their mother's residence.
The mother's name is Megan Grigsby, and she does not have custody of the children due to alleged methamphetamine use. The children's grandmother took immediate custody of the children.
According to the report, Grigsby's phone is pinging in the area of Airport Road in Stillwater.
At this time there are no pending charges against the mother.
All three children and the vehicle have been entered into the National Crime Information Center.
If anyone has any information contact the Norman Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.