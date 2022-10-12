Former basketball standout at Stillwater High, Dan Garringer, will be this year’s recipient of the Oklahoma Baptist University Alumni Achievement Award, the highest honor bestowed by OBU’s alumni association.
The award is given in recognition of “outstanding life service which has brought honor to OBU.” Its presentation will be made Friday at the Harvest Dinner of the school’s homecoming celebration.
Garringer’s high school career began at Glencoe (1963-65) and ended at Stillwater (1965-66). He averaged 16.6 points per game as a senior and was a Tulsa World Alternate All State player.
He then attended OBU as a scholarship player for the Bison (1966-70). While there, he scored 997 points and averaged 15.5 points his senior year. The team was the NAIA National Runner Up in 1967 and the conference champions in 1970.
In his final year at OBU, Garringer was named Senior Athlete of the Year and Homecoming Best All-Around Man.
Following college, he coached for 47 years (17 in Oklahoma, 14 in Missouri, and 16 in Arkansas). As a coach, he was honored as conference coach of the year numerous times (four for baseball, five for boys’ basketball, eight for girls’ basketball, and two for girls’ softball).
While in Missouri, his Joplin Parkwood High baseball team won the state 4A baseball title in 1984, and in Arkansas, his Mountainburg girls’ basketball team was State 2A Runner Up in 2014.
In 2017, he led an International Sports Federation basketball mission trip to Cape Town, South Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.