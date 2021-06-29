After a long, hard year of thinking outside the box to serve Payne County, Our Daily Bread has officially opened the shopping floor to the community.
ODB Executive Director Rachael Condley said opening the shopping floor means guests are able to come into a supportive environment and choose their groceries.
“This enables us to reduce waste and also to make each visit a more personal connection,” Condley said. “We love the opportunity to form more intentional relationships with our guests.”
The inside closed around March of last year and opened full-time a few weeks ago.
In April, Our Daily Bread began a soft opening of the shopping floor and continued to use the car distribution.
Condley said ODB is open for inside shopping only on Monday’s and Thursday without a car distribution option.
As of now, from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday car pick-up is available, but Condley said she anticipates this day moving to inside shopping only in the future.
During the pandemic, a large increase of residents needing food assistance grew, Condley said previously.
She said the largest increase was from October to December, with an estimated increase of 886 people.
By adapting and creating a drive-thru while the shopping floor was closed, ODB was able to continue helping combat hunger within Payne County.
“We did what we needed to do in order to be sure that people had access to food, and we were able to quickly serve many more guests as the demand increased,” Condley said.
Now that the shopping floor is open, Condley said they require masks, ask that the guest agree to a temperature check, use hand sanitizer and have a few screening questions asked before they begin shopping.
Condley said as COVID cases decrease, the restrictions will be more relaxed.
“If you haven’t been to ODB before or even if you have but it’s been a while, and you have any questions about what it looks like now, what it’s like to be a guest, or how you can volunteer or what each ‘job’ entails, please consider joining us for a tour,” Condley said.
Tours are offered every third Saturday during shopping sessions at 10:30 a.m.
Condley said she and everyone at ODB are particularly excited about the beautiful gardens, renovated restrooms, and the salon.
Condley also said ODB is working to resume all normal activity prior to the pandemic, including cooking demos and meetings. She also said the salon hours and mobile market stops have been expanded.
“Without the support of our community, the last year would have looked much different,” she said. “From the financial donations to extra food drives, to the volunteers who came early and stayed late, we appreciate you and your heart for your neighbors.”
