Editor’s note: This is the third part of an ongoing series by the News Press.
Very few rape cases were prosecuted in Payne County from 2017-19, despite 194 sexual assaults being recorded in the county by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation during that period.
Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent said a general lack of reporting makes it impossible to determine exactly how large a portion makes it to prosecution.
“It is hard to say what percentage of sexual assault cases are actually prosecuted, since we have no idea how many sexual assaults go unreported,” Vincent said. “Because the parties often have some kind of prior relationship and mutual friends and acquaintances, we know it is very common for victims to decide not to report.”
In criminal court, prosecutors have a high burden of proof to convince a judge or jury a crime happened beyond a reasonable doubt.
Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said in sexual assault cases most often the defense leans on consent, with lawyers arguing the defendant and accuser engaged in consensual acts.
She said even in cases with what she sees as overwhelming evidence, juries may still acquit a defendant.
“Those kinds of crimes even with the best evidence, even if the victim was beaten black and blue and you have overwhelming evidence, those are the most difficult crimes to get a jury to convict on,” Thomas said.
Filing cases for prosecution
“Every case, we have to look at ‘do we think we can prove this?’ before we file it,” Vincent said.
Capt. Kyle Gibbs, of Stillwater Police Department, said prosecutors face a higher burden of proof than law enforcement when they make an arrest because in court, as Vincent said, they must prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.
Vincent said there are many reasons why a case is denied for prosecution by the district attorney’s office.
“And of course, it’s not always just one reason. Let’s just say a report comes in … everybody was drunk. There’s some, ‘I kind of talked about this with other people the next day when I got home, and I kind of decided, maybe, I was taken advantage of and I need to go do this,’” Vincent said. “There’s probably a lot of reasons I don’t want to file that case.
“… But when I have you, your momma and daddy come in and talk to me about that, I want you to feel like I didn’t file that case because you didn’t want me to file that case.”
Difficulties in prosecuting
Michael Dolce, a partner at the national law firm Cohen, Milstein, Sellers & Toll and political activist for sex crime survivors, said prosecutors face many difficulties when trying to prosecute sexual assaults.
“Inherently, sexual assault cases can be harder to prove than other types of crimes that are more likely to have physical evidence or witnesses,” he said. “A smaller percentage of sexual assault cases have confirming physical evidence that a crime even occurred, compared with other crimes. For example, DNA evidence in a sex crime case might be present, but that only proves the assailant was present at the location or in physical contact with the victim.”
Vincent and Thomas agreed that many times, the argument in a sexual assault case is mutual consent. It all boils down to a “he said/she said” situation, and since evidence is not always present in sexual assault cases, it is difficult to prove the sexual encounter was a rape.
“DNA on a murder weapon virtually proves the crime,” Dolce said. “Because most sex criminals know and have some relationship with their victims, they often admit they were present, but claim the victim consented to sexual activity, thus nullifying the import of the DNA evidence.”
Another difficult scenario is what the victim goes through. The court process can re-traumatize a victim. In sexual assault cases, victims may go through the criminal justice system just to see their attacker acquitted when all is said and done.
“Witnesses often feel re-victimized by the court process,” Vincent said. “Most of us do not go through our daily lives expecting every little choice we make, from what we choose to wear to who we choose to talk with, etc., to be dissected by 12 strangers who are ultimately tasked with deciding whether what we have described as a traumatic experience was really all that bad.”
Importance of jury education on sexual assault
Very few adult sexual assault cases from Payne County have gone to a jury. Over the past two years, only one reported case was fully prosecuted as a rape case.
Esteban Daniel Hernandez was found guilty in February of first-degree rape, malicious injury to property and domestic assault and battery. The jury acquitted him on a charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Vincent said she remembers a time when that would not have happened.
“I definitely can imagine a time when Hernandez wouldn’t have been convicted, and I am very appreciative of that jury,” she said.
Jurors are supposed to be unprejudiced when they arrive to sit on a jury, but that doesn’t always happen because they may already have ideas about what a sexual assault looks like.
In reality, each victim responds differently. Some report immediately while others may wait months or years.
“Most jurors arrive in the courtroom without a personal point of reference to sexual assault cases and often have improper preconceived notions of what the evidence should show,” Dolce said. “Many expect, for example, that DNA evidence will be central to the case, because that is what they have seen in the cases that gain media attention or fictional accounts in popular TV shows or movies.”
The depiction of sexual assault in movies and TV shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” are often unrealistic and paint an inaccurate picture in the minds of the audience, according to those involved in the justice system.
In most sexual assault cases, the initial police investigation can take a long time, followed by a very lengthy court process.
Dolce gave some examples of why jurors may have a difficult time convicting someone of rape.
“Many jurors struggle to understand why someone who is otherwise successful in life and ‘has a lot to lose’ as society at large defines, would still commit a sexual assault,” he said. “That is one reason why, for example, Bill Cosby was believed over his accusers for so long.”
Dolce said on the lower profile cases, such as a college student, jurors still have difficulties convicting someone of rape.
“For example, jurors often do not want to believe that a college student with a promising future would commit a sexual assault against another student and do not want to ‘ruin his life’ by convicting him, so they make excuses,” he said. “The same dynamic has caused judges to impose very lenient sentences for such crimes, such as in the Brock Turner case at Stanford.”
Vincent said jurors would like to see evidence that just “doesn’t exist.” As mentioned before, DNA evidence only shows that someone was there, it can’t determine whether a sexual encounter was consensual.
“Jurors take their jobs seriously,” she said. “The State of Oklahoma’s burden is beyond a reasonable doubt. Jurors must be unanimous in their verdicts. In a case based solely on each person’s version of events, a finding of guilt is unlikely.”
Other options for victims
Survivors of sexual assault have options beyond criminal prosecution. If prosecutors decline to file charges in a sexual assault case, victims may retain legal advocates to fight for them.
John Cannon, founder of the Edmond law firm Cannon and Associates, said victims can pursue civil action.
“A civil lawsuit may be brought by the victim of sexual assault against the perpetrator of the crime, and those that contributed to the events taking place or failed to take steps to adequately protect a victim of sexual assault,” he said.
Cannon said a civil lawsuit for sexual assaults operates differently than a criminal procedure, and a different burden of proof applies.
In a criminal case, the prosecutor for Oklahoma must prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury. Civil lawsuits don’t require that.
“In a civil lawsuit for sexual assault, the plaintiff must convince a jury of the sexual assault, assault, battery, infliction of emotional harm or other cause of action. However, the burden is preponderance of the evidence, not beyond a reasonable doubt,” Cannon said.
This lower burden allows victims to receive justice whether or not a prosecutor decides to file charges, he said.
“The civil system has its limits, though. We are typically limited to damages for victims of sexual assault,” Cannon said. “Meaning, a plaintiff in a sexual assault case may receive economic damages from the perpetrator of sexual assault or his or her insurance; however, the outcome of a civil lawsuit does not include jail or prison time.”
Although the perpetrator would neither receive jail time nor be required to register as a sex offender, monetary damages do provide some justice, he said.
Uncommon ways victims can receive justice
Cannon said one of the biggest ways a victim can receive help that is rarely discussed is through monetary damages.
“Monetary damages that result from the prosecution of a civil sexual assault lawsuit give victims a voice and demonstrate that their pain is worth something and they do not have to silently be a victim,” he said. “Monetary damages also provide resources for counseling, therapy and a way to improve the victim’s life beyond the event(s) he or she suffered.”
It’s not uncommon for victims of sexual assault to need counseling to deal with the trauma they endured. This can get expensive, Cannon said.
“Counseling provides a safe venue to discuss the pain, stress and other emotions that come from the harm of being victimized. A civil lawsuit can provide the resources to maintain these services, despite limited financial resources,” Cannon said.
Societal bias regarding sexual assaults and victims
With so many misconceptions out there regarding victims and perpetrators of sexual violence, it is no wonder that society has an opinion on it, experts say.
“Society on the whole does not want to think about or be exposed to sexual assault cases, whether in or out of court. We don’t want to hear about it from our co-workers, neighbors or even family members. It is too uncomfortable to face for many of us,” Dolce said.
He thinks many people don’t want to even discuss anything regarding sexual behaviors because the very topic is often still considered taboo.
“So time and again survivors are rejected and diminished by society at large, as much as the justice system, and left feeling worse than if they had remained silent,” he said. “It is why more often than not, survivors do remain silent, leaving the offender free to victimize again and again.”
