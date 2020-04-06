OKLAHOMA CITY – According to a press release from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, ODOC implemented new safety measures Sunday evening.
Oklahoma inmates are now being secured in their cells, while being allowed access to necessities.
“This modification to the agency’s action plan is based on protecting the health of inmates and staff, not for disciplinary reasons,” the press release said.
This modified plan will be reviewed daily to ensure inmates are able to resume as many of their normal privileges.
ODOC staff will deliver food, medicine and other necessity items to inmates in order to limit groups. Staff also will devise scheduling for showers and phone calls.
March updated guidelines
ODOC has set many guidelines in place dating back to March 13. March 13, visitation and volunteers were suspended.
March 18, The Pandemic Plan was set in place and was revised specifically for the coronavirus.
“The agency also institutes 14-day quarantines for any inmate moved for court appearances or medical appointments deemed necessary by the agency’s chief medical officer,” the press release said.
March 19, staff were required to undergo health screenings when arriving at work.
March 20, the agency identified over 600 employees for telework. This allowed for essential services to continue, while limiting groups of people in the offices.
A week later on March 27, inmates received free bars of anti-bacterial hand soap to encourage inmates to frequently wash their hands.
March 30, to combat exposure to co-workers, more than 300 more staff members started telework.
April updated guidelines
Inmates began sewing cloth masks and manufacturing hand sanitizer in the prison for inmate and staff usage on April 1.
Saturday, “the Oklahoma State Department of Health, under the direction of Gov. Kevin Stit, provided protective masks for all inmates and staff members,” the press release said.
ODOC staff dispersed masks to all facilities on that same day.
The ODOC Pandemic Plan, resources, and links to reliable information can be found at doc.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.