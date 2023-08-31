The half-mile stretch along SH-51 west of Stillwater that is under construction as a bridge is being replaced along the eastbound side of the median will be adjusted to accommodate the influx of traffic for Oklahoma State football games this fall.
According to the press release from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the east and westbound flow between Vassor Rd. and Meridian Rd. will be expanded to two lanes depending on the flow of traffic before and after home Cowboy football games.
Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon of home games, the eastbound stretch will expand to two lanes, while the westbound traffic will remain narrowed to one lane.
During and after the game, traffic will be altered to allow for westbound to have two lanes, while the eastbound stretch will be narrowed to a single lane.
Two hours after home Oklahoma State football games, both east and westbound flow will be returned to one lane each.
ODOT recommends drivers plan for additional travel time and to expect delays. The press release also offers an alternate route for those traveling to Stillwater from I-35 – taking SH-33 to US-177 to come into Stillwater from the southeast side.
SH-51 is narrowed to one lane in each direction as part of an ongoing $8 million bridge rehabilitation project over an unnamed creek between Vassor Rd. and Meridian Rd.
Oklahoma State football opens against Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU’s next home game is Sept. 16 with a 6 p.m. kickoff against South Alabama.
