The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has awarded a $1.2 million grant to the City of Stillwater in an effort to turn unused railroad into paths for pedestrians and cyclists.
City staff applied for the Rails to Trails Project grant in November with the knowledge that the City would have to come up with $240,000 in matching funds.
“The trail for pedestrians and bicycles will be located within a corridor now containing an unused rail line that runs through the center of the city,” according to a City of Stillwater news release. “The new multi-use trail will tie incomplete sections of the Kameoka trail system together and connect Stillwater north to south.
“The section currently proposed lies between Main Street and Perkins Road and would extend 1.25 miles north from McElroy Road to Boomer Lake Park. Eventually, the goal would be to also extend the same distance south, forming a trail that connects Boomer Lake Park on the north side with Couch Park in southeastern Stillwater.”
The grant was announced during Monday’s City Council meeting.
“This is a major win for our residents and visitors who enjoy biking, walking, running and all of our multi-modal community,” City Manager Norman McNickle said.
McNickle said ODOT has hired an attorney to begin the rail abandonment process.
“That is very exciting news. Thanks to a lot of folks here at the city who have worked on that project and are continuing to work on that project,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “A million-dollar grant from ODOT and abandonment of that rail line coming up will create a really, really huge community asset with that trail through Stillwater.”
According to the City, no timeline for construction has been officially set.
“A section of track and switching station located north of Boomer Lake Park would remain intact for potential use by manufacturing facilities in that industrial area,” the release reads.
