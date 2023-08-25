The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has told the City of Stillwater that all four lanes of Perkins Road/US 177 will be open by the end of August.
Saying she felt like there should be confetti raining down during her short presentation, Stillwater Vice Mayor Amy Dzialowski shared the news at the end of Monday’s City Council Meeting. It did elicit a few subdued hurrays from Mayor Will Joyce and other members of council.
“Be mindful there will be intermittent lane closures as needed to finish entrances and exits to our ADA compliant crosswalks,” Dzialowski said. “We appreciate ODOT for meeting timelines and working with us to keep traffic moving during large events.”
Construction on the $18 million project began in December 2021 with Duit Construction Company of Edmond. The goal has always been that the lanes would be open by the time Oklahoma State Football began its 2023 season. Penalties were built into the contract if lanes were blocked during football game weekends.
“Big thanks to everyone for their continued patience throughout the much-needed construction project and thank you to our businesses located within the construction area and to patrons who have continued to shop local and support these businesses,” Dzialowski said.
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce launched the “Purchase on Perkins” program last year, which entered participants who shopped at Perkins and uploaded proof of purchase into a change to win cash. Dzialowski said that program will end at the end of the month.
“That is exciting,” Mayor Will Joyce said. “I drove by there after it had rained a ton. They were literally pumping water out of the sides where they were trying to pour concrete. The fact that they’re still able to get it done with all the rain we had is great.”
