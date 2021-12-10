Northbound US-177/Perkins Rd. will be intermittently narrowed to one lane between McElroy Rd. and W. Lakeview Rd. in Stillwater starting at 9 a.m. Monday and continuing through spring 2022 for pavement reconstruction. This will be a moving operation with work starting near McElroy Rd. in half-mile segments and moving north toward Lakeview Rd. as construction progresses.
By spring, both northbound and southbound US-177/Perkins Rd. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction for the nearly two-year construction project. Work will suspend in the fall for Oklahoma State University game day weekend traffic and resume after football season completes.
Motorists can expect lane shifts and a reduced speed limit in the work zone. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan for extra travel time in the area or locate alternate routes. Additionally, motorists can expect impacts to business driveways starting in early 2022 throughout the extent of the project, however, at least one entrance will remain open at all times to business areas.
The nearly $18 million project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Duit Construction Company Inc., of Edmond, in October. This work is in partnership with the City of Stillwater. Work is expected to complete in winter 2023.
