Dr. Mary Clarke, who has been a strong proponent of strengthening the response to COVID-19 across the state, is being honored by the Oklahoma Education Association with the 2022 Friend of Education Award.
A Stillwater physician, Clarke served as the president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created a very challenging, frightening time for our country,” the OEA release reads “Even as thousands of people were dying from the virus, Oklahoma students faced opposition from state leaders who dismissed the urgency of the situation …
“For her leadership of the OSMA and for standing up for public schools and the students they serve, Dr. Mary Clarke was awarded OEA’s 2022 Friend of Education Award in early May. It is the association’s highest honor.”
OEA, the largest teachers’ union in the state, opposed Senate Bill 658, which was signed into law in 2021 and prevented schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or masking.
“The bill went even further, removing local control over a very serious health issue by restricting how and when school districts could implement mask mandates,” the news release reads. “The Oklahoma State Medical Association stepped up for public education and filed a lawsuit against the implementation of SB 658. With the OEA and other groups supporting the lawsuit, a judge granted a temporary restraining order on parts of the law, returning local control back to school districts.
“In addition to fighting SB 658 and the elimination of local control in the middle of our country’s worst health crisis in 100 years, OEA joined forces with the OSMA to be a part of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition. The alliance created a partnership of health care and education organizations throughout the state, working together to improve the health of all Oklahomans through advocacy and education.”
OEA praised Clark for making safety a priority and seeing educators at frontline workers.
“Clarke’s words spoke volumes when she said, ‘Educators are some of the heroes we forget about every day. We cannot do anything without educators. Education is the absolute pinnacle of every successful society,’” the release reads. “Throughout 2020 and 2021, Dr. Clarke led efforts to provide timely information to help keep Oklahoman’s safe. Just as important, she worked to keep schools as safe as possible.”
Clarke was often cited as a source for news outlets during the height of the pandemic. She was a vocal proponent for vaccines and opposed what she considered scientific misinformation.
“The courage and commitment of Dr. Clarke and the OSMA to stand up for the health and safety of our students during the pandemic was inspirational,” OEA President Katherine Bishop said through the release. “That support gave our members a source of comfort, knowing that we had such an important group standing up for us during a very difficult time.”
