Stillwater is becoming more alive in this 11th month of The Twilight Zone.
I made a most exciting discovery on Wednesday – Hester Street north of Sixth has been paved. That is good news. Discovering the newly paved street made me realize I do not stray from my usual routes or I would have noticed the work taking place on that road.
Who does not remember driving or attempting to drive on Hester? My unscientific poll would have placed it in the top five streets needing work.
We also have so many candidates in these City Council and School Board races. Various groups have helped to publicize the views of the candidates – we can thank the League of Women Voters, the Stillwater Education Association, the Stillwater News Press, the Frontier Rotary Club, Studio Stillwater, TV-31 and the Chamber of Commerce for helping Stillwater residents find out about the candidates.
This pandemic seems to have brought out Christmas decorations and candidates. Since people were staying home, they decorated their houses – in our neighborhood, many of the neighbors still have their decorations. The downtown still has lampposts decorated with different colors at Seventh and Husband. Cory Williams deserves credit for those decorations – at least, I have seen him putting them up in past years so he can take credit for this year. The festive look adds to the downtown.
The last contested City Council seats – Mayor and councilor – had two candidates for each – unlike this seat with seven candidates although only five appear to be active. The school board has five candidates for two Ward positions.
More good news for Stillwater entertainment. The Friends of the Stillwater Community Center are starting a new series tonight – Troubadour Thursdays. These will be held on the first Thursday from February through November. According to Jim Beckstrom, this is a singer-songwriter series with an “open mic” program. Size is limited so it is first come first serve. The program is free with Louie’s catering a cash bar. O’Colly TV will be video recording the program.
Continuing to State of Oklahoma News – Oklahoma made the news last week. According to The Hill on Jan. 27, “The attorney general’s office is attempting to return $2 million worth of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria medication endorsed by former President Trump as an effective medication against COVID-19 despite little evident to support that claim.”
According to a Jan. 29 Oklahoman story, Stitt said at the time he ordered the purchase of the drug, “I was being proactive to try and protect Oklahomans.”
Stitt could have ordered a state-wide mask mandate without spending $2 million. Oklahoma was not the only state to make this foolish purchase. Twenty states purchased this drug, apparently relying on Trump’s recommendation. They should have listened to Dr. Anthony Fauci who repeatedly shot down claims that Hydroxychloroquine was effect for treating the coronavirus according to The Hill.
In a recent interview, Fauci said “the pushback he received from the White House regarding the medication was one of the reasons why he tried to avoid confronting the president when he contradicted the president’s claims.”
The Oklahoma Legislature started this past Monday. A major issue to follow is what the Legislature will do about the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s plan for funding the Medicaid expansion. Since legislators had no say in the plan the OHCA devised, they may well decide not to fund the plan. In last week’s column, I wrote about how the OHCA had devised the plan after the close of the 2020 session and completed it before the beginning of the 2021 session.
One wonders why some of these participants attempt to make decisions without working together for the best plan. Would not it have made more sense to work together on this one? Governor Stitt has control of the OHCA since he has appointed the majority of the members. Why did he not want the legislature to participate in the plan development? The one selected has gathered much criticism.
To use a trite phrase that fits well, Stitt’s “My Way or the Highway” view of decision making has not been productive thus far.
Continuing to the Congress – in Wednesday’s Oklahoman is a story that fits in The Twilight Zone. We could call this one: “Why don’t we exaggerate?”
Rep. Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma’s newest member of Congress, traveled to Houston “to participate in a press conference with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other House Republicans at the Port of Houston.”
“I want the administration to know that you are decimating oil and gas across the country, and specifically in Oklahoma,” Bice said. “Oklahoma‘s oil and gas industry directly and indirectly accounts for almost 25% of the revenue generated. And when you decide to, with a stroke of a pen, sign executive orders that fundamentally change the industry, it impacts every single company in my state.”
Even Chris Casteel, Oklahoman reporter for the story, observed that “Bice did not detail in her brief remarks on Tuesday how the state’s oil and gas industry would be decimated by Biden’s executive orders.”
“Oklahoma doesn’t have public lands that would be affected by the moratorium on new leasing, and no new environmental rules have been formally proposed. The industry has been severely hurt in recent years by the drop in oil prices, which accelerated during the pandemic, though prices have rebounded in the past two months.”
Biden has been in office two weeks and now the oil industry is decimated.
As the Republicans in Congress are in a struggle for the heart of their party, they also have a major issue appearing to be a first in Congress. What will they do about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?
If you have read any of her comments, are you wondering how she got elected? From Andy Borowitz, “Marjorie Taylor Green Blames Blizzard on Jewish Space Snow Machines.” Green had tweeted: “I will not be silenced by Jewish snow.”
Or another: QAnon Fears That Green’s Obsession with Jewish Space Lasers is Distracting Her from Battling Baby-eating Cannibals.”
Could Rod Serling have made up her comments?
Quoting Serling: “Science fiction makes the implausible possible, while science fantasy makes the impossible plausible.” Greene fits with science fiction. Who could imagine such a person in Congress?
More next week in The Twilight Zone.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
