Due to the close vote in the presidential race in so many states, we have many happenings straight out of The Twilight Zone. Actually, the entire week since the election could be classified as taking place in The Twilight Zone.
The winner for the best story though is Rudy Giuliani’s Saturday appearance in Philadelphia. He has no competition – even President Trump’s tweets about victory – as to wild stories. The best word for this one is zany.
On Saturday morning, minutes after the Associated Press called the election for Biden, according to a Nov. 9 Oklahoman story, Giuliani stood in front of the garage door of a Philadelphia landscaping company. Trump 2020 Signs had been taped to the garage door. The landscaping company neighbors are a cremation center and an adult book store.
Giuliani had a small group of Republican poll watchers who according to Giuliani had been kept too far away for the process to check for inaccuracies. According to the newspaper account, poll watchers can be designated by political parties to report any concerns they have. They do not have anything to do with tallying ballots.
The first question you might have about this press conference is how did Giuliani come up with this location – a landscape company garage with a cremation center and an adult book store as neighbors? Did the Trump campaign pay to rent this space? Did they check out the location before the press conference?
Although since his press conference there have not been any stories about complaints from Philadelphia poll watchers, the landscaping company is delighted with the results. According to a story on National Public Radio on November 11, the landscaping company is selling bumper stickers and tee-shirts. On the bumper stickers, take your choice of: Lawn and Order or Make America Rake Again.
With all of Giuliani’s activities in recent years, it is difficult to compare him to the Giuliani who was mayor when 9/11 happened. Remember what strong leadership skills he displayed during that crisis.
On the local front:
We have an endangered species in Stillwater – Trish Ranson. You are wondering how she could be endangered because she was just re-elected? According to a November 4 article written by Ray Carter for the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, Ranson is the only Democratic Party member from a rural area in the House now. The Republicans gained five seats in the House.
Ranson served Stillwater well in her first term so that gave her a boost in her re-election campaign. If this had not been a presidential election year, she probably would have won by a much larger margin.
In the 2020 election, 11,655 votes were cast with Ranson receiving 52.5% compared to Aaron Means 47.5%, a difference of 591 votes. In 2018, 9,098 votes were cast with Ranson receiving 57.4% of the votes compared to Means 42.6%, a difference of 1,346 votes. The presidential race brought out 2,557 more voters, the majority being Republicans.
Oklahoma Hall of Fame – Stillwater can be proud to have two residents being inducted into the 2020 Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Pharmacist Calvin Anthony has served well in many roles for Stillwater. Besides his earlier work as a pharmacist at both Central and Tiger Drugs, he has served as Stillwater mayor and Stillwater’s House member in the Oklahoma Legislature. He is currently on the OSU/A&M Board of Regents and also serves as Stillwater Medical Center Board Chair.
In all the stories I have read about Anthony’s nomination though, nothing has been said about one decision Anthony made. Have you ever heard one of the Tiger Drug radio ads? I believe they are often on during sports events. Besides a good way to advertise, the ads are delightful! We can thank Anthony for making a decision to have something totally different when it came to advertising for Tiger. Those ads have been entertaining listeners for years.
Our other inductee is OSU wrestling coach John Smith. He is the first wrestler to be inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. Listing all of his accomplishments would take an entire page. He has coached 32 NCAA Division champions, more than any other active wrestling coach. His OSU teams have won five national championships.
Smith wrestled at Del City where his record was 105-5. He has been the OSU coach since 1991.
Congratulations for such an honor to two deserving Stillwater residents.
Prairie Pandemic Relief Concert Series – the last concert of the four concert series is coming next Thursday, Nov. 19. Musician Aaron Hale of Pawnee and singer/songwriter duo Thomas Trapp and Kim Reynolds of Stillwater are the performers. For more information, go to www.sccfriends.com.
Watermelon Slim performed at the October concert – another great evening. He gave a wonderful performance. I visited last week with Tony Wright who works at the Community Center so he is knowledgeable about SCC events. He told me interesting stories about Watermelon Slim, the most entertaining being how he got his name.
William Homans III decided to become Watermelon Slim while he was living on a truck farm in Pushmataha County in southeast Oklahoma. He was eating slices of watermelon in the watermelon patch when a man driving a fancy car stopped. He asked “Slim” the directions for Arkansas. After the man went on his way, William thought about the Slim and added Watermelon to it thinking Watermelon Slim sounded like a good name for a blues musician. How could anyone forget the name Watermelon Slim?
These concerts have been a partnership of the SCC Foundation, the OSU Music Industry Department and the O’Collegian. They have supported musicians who have had especially difficult times during this pandemic due to crowd restrictions. They have also provided free concerts for the public.
The good news is this series has been so successful that the 2021 series will be announced soon.
Christmas is coming to Stillwater – remember November 14 is the night for the Christmas Drive Around taking the place of the usual Christmas parade.
Trish Ranson earlier in the week wrote on Facebook about seeing elves in downtown Stillwater. I saw them also working on a Christmas project. I am guessing soon downtown Stillwater will have lots of Christmas decorations.
And speaking of decorations – in a fairly recent column, I wrote about interesting obituaries. One of them was about a woman whose death may have caused the bankruptcy of Neiman Marcus because she had been one of their reliable customers (not too many people can make that category). Apparently, Neiman Marcus has to get rid of some of its inventory.
Who could have guessed you would have a chance to buy a new Christmas decoration from Neiman Marcus. You do not have to drive to Dallas. Although the Stillwater store’s ads do not name the Dallas high-end store from where they received these decorations, they are from Neiman Marcus. You surely have already guessed Wall’s is selling these amazing Christmas decorations – Wall’s has on display three versions of what appears to be a life-sized Father Christmas. These are on sale for 75% off the regular price of $999. Only at Wall’s - what an entertaining place to shop.
We have now been in The Twilight Zone for eight months. Rod Serling said, “Imagination….its limits are only those of the mind itself.” Who could have ever imagined this last week, the aftermath of Election Day.
Who knows what the next week will bring in The Twilight Zone.
