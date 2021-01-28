Three January Wednesdays during The Twilight Zone brought major change to our country -- those being the Jan. 6 rioters’ takeover of the Capitol, the Jan. 13 Trump Impeachment by the House of Representatives and the Jan. 20 Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamela Harris.
Jan. 27 seemed like an ordinary Wednesday. What is happening in the Congress now appears to be like the way it was before the Capitol siege. Now we have the struggle in the Republican Party over the impeachment. This struggle is not really about impeachment though so much as it is how to escape from the Trump influence.
We can use our five Oklahoma House members as an example. After the rioters had been removed from the Capitol, the House voted late on the night of Jan. 6 to certify Biden’s election. Our five members voted against this certification. This, of course, included Frank Lucas with Stillwater part of his district.
Oklahoma’s Representatives wanted to have some type of election audit because Oklahomans had complained about the fraudulent election. They complained because they believed Trump’s claim about the stolen election. Senator Lankford apparently shaken by the riot withdrew from voting against certification.
These five Representatives were , in effect, perpetuating a lie themselves. They knew Biden had won the election. They had read about the dismissed court filings. They had read about the recounts – three in Georgia. They also knew they could vote “no” while the certification still passed. They also knew there was no way such an election review could have been conducted in such a time period.
They lacked the courage to tell the truth. Are they so afraid of losing their next elections they perpetuated a giant lie about the election being stolen?
With the impeachment vote, ten Republicans joined the Democrats including Liz Cheney, the third ranking House Republican. Now she has become a target of some of her fellow Republicans.
On Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul moved that impeachment was impossible since Trump was no longer in office although the offense happened while he was still President. The Democrats could have sent the impeachment to the House immediately but they waited at the insistence of McConnell that Trump needed time to arrange for a legal team.
During the interval, McConnell on Jan. 19 denounced Trump. “The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the President and other powerful people.” McConnell said what others tried to pretend had not happened – Trump encouraged the rioters.
In the Senate vote on Tuesday, McConnell sided with the Republicans who voted impeachment was not constitutional since Trump was no longer president. Only five Republicans voted for continuing with the trial – Sasse of Nebraska, Romney of Utah, Toomey of Pennsylvania, Collins of Maine and Murkowski of Alaska.
Our Oklahoma Senator Lankford said about the trial: “This is not a trial; this is political theater.” One wonders why Lankford did not call what the Republicans were trying to do by rejecting the certification. Was that not political theater?
Since five Republicans joined all of the Democrats, the trial will take place. Sen. Paul has already called possible conviction “dead on arrival.”
If there is actually a vote to convict, the second vote could be taken that Trump never hold the office of president again.
Back to the question – why are the Republicans so fearful of Trump? Why do they lack courage? Are they desperate to remain in office?
Even though McConnell, the most important Republican in Congress, said Trump contributed to the riot, apparently some Republicans will vote that Trump’s encouragement to the mob did not warrant a conviction.
Today’s Republicans should return to Watergate days and study the Republicans in Congress at that time. Nixon was not impeached by the House. Three prominent Republicans – Arizona Sen. Barry Goldwater, Minority Leader Pennsylvania Sen. Hugh Scott and House Minority leader Arizona Rep. John Rhodes visited Nixon. They told him he should resign or he would be impeached, convicted and removed from office.
Nixon resigned and Gerald Ford took the presidential oath of office.
Now we have a president who urged rioters to take over the Capitol, and a large majority of Republicans are not willing to impeach or convict him of such an act. What if they had sent a delegation to tell Trump he would be impeached, convicted and removed from office?
Let us return to a Rod Sterling quote from The Twilight Zone. “Imagination…its limits are only those of the mind itself.”
If only the Republicans could imagine what they could be as a party if they lifted the cloud hanging over them, the cloud being their fear of Trump.
The United States benefits from a strong two-party system like it had during the Watergate era. Both parties had impressive members.
How can the Republicans be courageous voices for truth if they are trying to protect themselves from someone who encouraged a takeover of the Capitol? If they are fearful he will keep them from being re-elected?
Rod Serling might be imaging what it would be like if these Republicans could put the Trump era behind them as McConnell is trying to do. The Country and the Republicans would be so much better off.
We have a different situation in Oklahoma. We have a Republican governor and an overwhelmingly Republican Legislature. The Senate has 39 Republicans and 9 Democrats. The House has 77 Republicans and 24 Democrats. Governor Stitt, claiming his business experience as a new way to govern, makes questionable decisions. The Wednesday metropolitan papers featured the story about the plan to privatize Medicaid, an example of Stitt’s questionable decisions.
Every state group involved in health care has been speaking out against the governor’s plan. Dr. Woody Jenkins, a Stillwater physician representing the Oklahoma State Medical Association, was quoted in the Wednesday Tulsa World as saying “the state previously implemented a managed care model that resulted in hundreds of heath care practitioners opting out of a failed system. This caused an access-to-care crisis for our most vulnerable population.”
In a Tuesday Oklahoma Health Care authority meeting, the majority of the members appointed by Stitt, voted 5-4 to approve a plan to privatize the care. Besides the Oklahoma State Medical Association, four other health groups protested including the Oklahoma Hospital Association and the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association according to the World article.
Rep. Marcus McEntire from Duncan accused the Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett of trying to complete the process before the Legislature convenes Feb.1. In the Oklahoman story, Corbett said they had started the process in June, so they didn’t consider it to be rushed. The Legislature had adjourned by June.
Since the Legislature will start this coming Monday, let us see whether they have courage. Is there anything they can do about what appears to be a terrible decision upon the part of Stitt and the Oklahoma Health Care Authority?
Do the Legislative Republicans have courage to stand up to the governor and his appointed Health Care Authority members or will they say it is too late?
Let us imagine our country if more elected officials had the courage to tell the truth. Imagine what a different world during The Twilight zone and long after its end. A better world.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.