Grandchildren can make Christmas a special time because they are so excited about the season.
The young ones still live in a world of belief and innocence. If you want to have the Christmas spirit year-round, young children can give it to you.
A week before Christmas, I went to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to stay with Cara and Keith’s daughter Lois while Cara attended festivities at John’s elementary school.
To explain my activities with my grandchildren, I will go back 60 years to Texas summers.
One of my best memories of childhood is the weeks I spent each summer in Marlin, Texas, with my Aunt Blanche and Uncle Wimbish. When I first went there, they still lived in the house in which my grandparents had lived since the 1890s.
Aunt Blanche was the oldest of my grandparents’ seven children with my mother being the youngest. Eighteen years separated them. That house had a small sleeping porch attached to one of the bedrooms and a large screened porch surrounded on three sides by various rooms in the house.
Their son had that house demolished when I was 7. He had a modern house built for his parents, but it still had a screened sleeping porch.
In the summer, five cousins and I would gather at their house to spend a week. We had a simple routine. My uncle had rented land in the country he referred to as “the farm.” We went every day to ride his horses he kept there along with his large garden.
My aunt occasionally took us to the local swimming pool and to the library. If the Presbyterians were having any activity, we attended. For excitement, we walked to the Majestic Pharmacy on Main to have a treat at the soda fountain.
Those were the days before computers. They may have had a television, but we did not watch it. We did not talk with anyone on the telephone – remember, these were the days of long-distance charges.
The house had one or two window air-conditioners but the best place for us to spend most of our time on those hot Texas days and nights was on the sleeping porch.
We lived on that porch playing card games and dominoes or reading books. Some of us regarded ourselves as junior cardsharks. We could slap a jack faster than the blink of an eye. I certainly thought of myself as a cardshark. I liked to win.
Those were wonderful summer times.
Sixty years later, I still like to think of myself as a cardshark. That thought might be referred to as living in the past.
A few years ago, I started teaching my grandson, John, card games and board games. Now 7, he was 4 when we started playing. We focused on the Concentration card game where all the cards are turned down. The players have to remember where the cards are to find matched pairs. I also taught him Checkers.
I never allowed him to win. He had to win due to skill. After many games, he started getting better at matching the pairs. Unfortunately, I noticed I was having a bit of trouble.
Last year, he made the comment “I can’t believe you missed that one” after I missed an obvious match. I knew my cardshark days of playing cards with him were coming to an end. He was beating me in Checkers also.
It was time to focus on playing games with Lois, who is 3. Maybe I could still win a few card games.
Then I found hope again. I happened to go to an estate sale this fall where I found for $1 a 1992 Monopoly set that had never been used. What a find! No thought of putting it on eBay. I would give that game to John for a Christmas present. Perhaps I could win when we played Monopoly.
When I visited them a week before Christmas to help with the children, I took presents for them. John was excited about Monopoly so we all played with Keith assisting Lois. John appeared to quickly understand the game. He commented, “You can’t make a personal loan to another player.” I knew that was a bad sign.
“How did you know that? “I asked him.
“I read it in the rules,” he responded.
I knew the end had come for my winning days – he had been reading the rules. I can hope I have a few years with Lois before she beats me also.
John also likes to have books read to him before he goes to bed. He wanted me to read a book about drones. I refrained from saying, “Couldn’t we read Dr. Seuss? I don’t want to read about drones.”
I refrained and read the book about drones. It took us two nights. John told me he wanted a drone for Christmas. Again, I refrained from questioning his choice. I didn’t say, “What is wrong with a train or a cowboy suit? Why would you want a drone?”
John said a drone that could take videos would be nice. I asked, “Have you told your parents about this wish?”
“A million times,” he responded.
Lois loves to have books read to her. She likes to pretend she is reading the book though. For Christmas, she liked the story of the Nativity, but she has made a slight change for the main character. Baby Jesus became Baby Hazel.
Keith’s brother, Gary, and his family also live in Fayetteville. In November, Baby Hazel arrived.
Another twist Lois added to the story of Mary, Joseph and Baby Hazel was the addition of “Hallelujah. “ After a few sentences, she would pause, wave her hands and say “Hallelujah.”
Where she came up with the Hallelujah is a mystery. They attend St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. Episcopalians are not known for spontaneous “Hallelujahs.”
If Lois had known my mother, I could have quickly guessed where Lois picked up Hallelujah. I can hear my mother saying “Well, Hallelujah!”
Lois, apparently, has her own Christmas spirit.
On Christmas Day, John was up at four a.m. No drone under the tree though. He received Legos, books and clothes. Lois received a used doll-house, pajamas and shoes. I gave her a tambourine.
Maybe I will give John one more year with Monopoly – perhaps I can still win at least one game. Obviously, it is time to switch to Concentration with Lois though.
If you want to have the Christmas spirit year round, spend some time with small children. Before long, you may be waving your hands and saying “Hallelujah.”
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.