With the annual celebration of Martin Luther King’s birthday last week, I wrote about Marlin, Texas, as an example of a town that should have followed King’s philosophy of love instead of hate.
The story of that central Texas town where both of my parents grew up is, indeed, a sad story. Marlin could be classified in the “if only” category.
In last week’s column, I returned to visit Marlin after I had not been there in many years.
On that trip, I discovered the house where Aunt Elizabeth and her husband Wiley had lived was gone after a fire. The town definitely had lost its shine. The downtown area still had some restaurants and Threadgill’s Jewelry. Many of the streets were not in good shape.
I returned again a couple of years later. I noticed Sen. Connally’s home was run down. The other relatives’ homes still looked about the same except that the screened porch where we became card sharks had been turned into a room.
During those visits, the town was not the shock it had been when I first returned. I even attended a Christmas tour of historic homes. It was encouraging to see the residents attempting to keep the town spirit going.
The tour included the Allen House, a beautiful 1911 home, now used as a civic center. I have a picture of my mother’s family on its front porch when we celebrated the 50th anniversary for Aunt Blanche and Uncle Wimbish. Probably 60 relatives attended that ‘60s celebration.
Last summer, I returned for a family reunion held in a nearby town where a cousin lives. Waco is only 26 miles from Marlin so we stayed in Waco and drove over the next morning.
The first sign that Marlin was not in good shape came before we even got to the town. On the highway a few miles from town was a large Walmart which meant there probably would not be stores in downtown.
The local high school was also out there away from the town’s center.
The huge Victorian mansion a few blocks from my aunt and uncle’s house seemed to be saying “please take care of me.”
The roads were awful. It was practically impossible to drive on many of them. Large parts of streets were gone.
When I drove to the west side of town to see the street where Aunts Ruth and Elizabeth two aunts and their husbands had lived, I thought Ruth and Garner’s would still be there even though Elizabeth and Wiley’s home had burned.
My aunt and uncle’s home had made a comeback from the days when they lived there. It was a nice red brick home surrounded by lovely homes although the house built to look like Tara had burned.
Marlin didn’t have a code officer like Stillwater’s Paul Bostick. In fact, they probably didn’t even have zoning or city codes.
My aunt and uncle’s home would have been in City Council hearings if it had been in Stillwater. My description for them would be zany. They did not care what anyone thought of them. I chose “zany” because I loved them, and I loved going to their strange house.
The neighbors probably had other descriptions for them. My uncle was an electrician. They sometimes went to Middle Eastern countries on contract work.
We always spent Christmas day with them. When I was a young child, they house looked especially pretty at Christmas with the front porch decorated. Then my uncle started keeping old refrigerators in the yard for parts. They then purchased a school bus with plans to restore it and then drive it to Mexico where they would retire.
That bus never went to Mexico so they added another. As far as I know, when they both had died and the house was sold, the buses were sold also.
In recent trips, I had been glad to see the house looking good again with a new owner. This time though, the house appeared to have been abandoned. Black painted graffiti had been sprayed by the front door that used to be decorated for Christmas.
The downtown was the worst site. A hardware store was the only business. The stores looked worse than vacant – many appeared to be in a state of collapse. The restaurants had disappeared.
The Hilton had long ago turned into the now empty Falls Hotel.
In a surreal site, the Adams Funeral Home looked just like it had when I attended an uncle’s funeral when I was 10. The white stucco building looked perfect with its bright green lawn.
Death appeared to be the best business in Marlin.
The Presbyterian Church started in 1853 had closed and the building sold. The buyer would not sell my cousin the stained glass window in memory of his parents although the buyer had no plans for the church.
I planned a later trip to the library to do research about my grandfather’s tenure as mayor. Upon calling the library where another cousin used to be the librarian, I discovered they are only open 20 hours a week. The librarian said they have the newspapers on file from the ‘20s so I could look at them on microfilm. I could not print them though because they could not afford to have the printer fixed.
At least the sculpture in memory of Aunt Blanche still graced the bench in front of the library.
Marlin’s economy based upon the cure had been dying when I was a child. The VA hospital had been closed, ironically, during the administration of President George W. Bush, a former Texas governor.
In a small bit of good news, a group of Chinese delegates visited the City according to the Marlin Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019. They are interested in bottling the mineral water for Chinese use.
At least, Sen. Connally’s home had been restored. That was one bright light on this summer’s visit.
In January 2020, according to the Waco Tribune, the City of Marlin announced they would be pursuing a charter school if the state closes the district again as they have for the past 10 years. The City hired a consultant to study converting to a charter system.
So this is Marlin of 2020. A dying town on life support.
In May of 2019 according to Wikipedia, Marlin elected its first black woman as mayor. Carolyn Lofton, a Marlin native, has a desire “to uplift and improve the community in which I live for all those who are currently here and those who seek to make a home here.”
So let us return to King’s theory. What if the town had Lofton’s view when integration started in the ‘60s? Instead of closing the swimming pool so no one could benefit, they had welcomed the black citizens. What if they had worked to make the schools excellent for all of the town’s children? What if they had stopped living in the past?
Robert Frost may not have been talking about towns when he wrote The Road Not Taken, but I’ll end with the last few lines from his poem.
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I----
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
If only Marlin had chosen love instead of hate. That choice could have made all the difference for all of the citizens.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
