The Legislature is having hectic times in these closing weeks of the session. Some of the legislators made good decisions about some bad bills. They must hope people will remember their last votes where they stepped out of The Twilight Zone.
The Legislature revolts – Do you remember from last week’s column the story about Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, who proposed reviving the Sooner-Care 2.0 legislation? He believed it was “the right thing to do.” In a Tuesday night vote, the House voted 73- 17 at 10:03 p.m. to adopt McEntire’s bill. All three Stillwater representatives voted with the majority, with John Talley being a sponsor.
We shall see what the Senate now does on this vote. Will they have courage also?
On Wednesday, Stitt made the following statement: “It is disappointing that in the dead of night, 57 House Republicans voted to grow government and spend $1.2 billion of taxpayer money over 5 years on a one-way ticket to Joe Biden’s socialized health care plan in order to please the Oklahoma Hospital Association. Oklahoma ranks 49th in the nation in health outcomes and our constituents deserve better. Oklahoma hired me to bring a fresh set of eyes to all areas of government, which is why I believe SoonerSelect is the right path forward for our state and why I will continue to advocate for this needed change.”
This is the governor who:
• Came up with this plan when the Legislature was not in session.
• Ignored the professional organizations’ advice.
• Was told this plan had been tried before and failed.
• Wants to send this plan to out-of-state, for-profit companies to manage Oklahoma’s Medicaid programs.
Perhaps he should go to an optometrist and have his eyes checked. He does not seem to see why working together with all involved parties is important. He might learn something useful from others with past experience.
The House and Senate Leaders are at odds again – Remember Treat would not go along with McCall’s plan to end taxation on corporations.
McCall’s HB 1236 has to be one of the goofiest bills introduced this session. Treat does not care for this one either saying parts of it are unconstitutional according to an April 20 Oklahoman story. The bill’s purpose is to allow a majority of the state’s lawmakers to nullify Pres. Biden’s executive orders.
McCall and the House members who voted for HB 1236 need to go back and study civics about the three branches of government. The Oklahoma Legislature cannot nullify a national executive order.
About McCall’s bill, Treat said, “As originally written, HB 1236 gives people false hope because it is an unconstitutional nullification bill that clearly violates separation of powers.” Treat is correct. Nullification would be a judicial function.
According to the article, the House Democrats had already brought up the unconstitutional point as well as claiming the bill to be a reaction to a Democrat in the White House.
Treat, however, proposed an unneeded alternative that would create the Attorney General’s State Reserved Powers Protection Unit to evaluate federal government actions, federal agency rules and congressional actions to determine if they are a violation of the 10th Amendment. This unit would be funded with $10 million annually.
From the Oklahoman: “The 10th Amendment says powers not delegated to the federal government are reserved to the states. However, the Supremacy Clause of the U. S. Constitution states the federal constitution and federal laws are the supreme law of the land and generally take precedence over state laws. “
This one – no matter which version – needs to be given a proper burial. No House member should be voting for something that is clearly unconstitutional nor should any Senate member be voting for creating an unneeded unit that wastes 10 million a year.
The Hydroxychloroquine Saga continues –This started with Pres. Trump’s press conference on April 4 last year with other health officials including Dr. Anthony Fauci. According to an April 4 New York Times article, Trump made the announcement the government was placing millions of doses of a malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the federal stockpile of emergency medical supplies to make it available for coronavirus patients, even though the drug has not been approved for COVID-19 treatment and his top coronavirus advisers have warned that more study is needed…..
Now, if you were taking advice for drugs – no matter whether you supported Trump or not, would you take Trump’s advice on a drug that Fauci said needed more study? The smart decision would be to find out more about the drug as Fauci suggested.
You will remember though Oklahoma did not take Fauci’s advice. After hearing Trump, Gov. Stitt had the State pay $2 million for purchase of the drug.
On April 28 of last year, Stitt defended his decision by saying, “My first instinct as governor is to procure any equipment or other things necessary to protect Oklahomans during this global pandemic, especially considering the federal government is reimbursing states for purchases related to COVID-19.”
On this purchase, Stitt was not the only governor who did not pay attention to research or lack of it as far as the usefulness of hydroxychloroquine for COVID -19. According to an April 28 NewsOK article, more than 21 other states also purchased the drug.
We then continue to January of 2021. Attorney General Mike Hunter is attempting to negotiate a return of the 1.2 million hydroxychloroquine pills worth $2 million to the supplier. The Oklahoma State Dept. of Health authorized this return request.
Apparently, Hunter had no success. In an April 18 Oklahoman story, the 1.2 million doses were first shipped by the California supplier to a Pryor pharmacy.
The State Health Dept. has not been too willing to discuss why the shipment was sent to Pryor’s Beggs Pharmacy
Now Pryor is a bustling town since Google took up residence there. I doubt though they have an overwhelming demand in a local pharmacy for 1.2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine which can be used to treat lupis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Apparently the pharmacy owner first had a plan to dispense the drug for $1.05 per prescription for treatment of COVID but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use of the drug as a COVID treatment.
The Health Dept. had no records of any contracts with the Pryor pharmacist. From the Oklahoman story: “Clayton Bullard, who was part of Stitt’s Coronvairus Task Force, said the hydroxychloroquine shipment is now in Oklahoma City. The Health Dept. declined to comment about the warehouse location due to “security concern” but there was no explanation of the concerns.”
Bullard also said the state could “easily find a buyer …and suggested the U.S. Veterans Administration would be able to use that size of shipment fairly quickly.” Of course, you know what comes after that statement: Has anyone from the Health Dept. contacted the U.S. Veterans Administration?
They better hurry – the track record does not look promising. The drug has an expiration date of December 2021. The article states the 1.2 million doses would be enough to treat more than 1,600 lupus patients for a full year.
Who can guess what will happen next? As Rod Serling said, “Imagination…its limits are only those of the mind itself.”
With this hydroxychloroquine story, could anyone have guessed what would have happened thus far? This story is definitely a winner in The Twilight Zone category for this week’s chapter.
As we ponder what will happen next in the Oklahoma Legislature, we recognize today as the 132nd anniversary of the Oklahoma Land Run. April 22 of 1889 eventually brought about the Oklahoma Legislature.
Julie Couch is a longtime Stillwater resident.
