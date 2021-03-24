Rod Serling would not know what to think about the Oklahoma Legislature.
Serling’s quote “Fantasy is the impossible made probable. Science Fiction is the improbable made possible” was written for this Legislature.
I do not know whether the bills introduced and actually passed have gotten worse this session. Perhaps I did not follow closely enough in past sessions to notice bad bills as much.
Let us start by the Republicans’ decision to crack down on “riots” and grant immunity to drivers who hit protesters demonstrating on public roadways.
This bill made news in the Jurist, a legal news and commentary publication written in collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh. According to the March 12 story by Ryan House of the U. of Pittsburgh School of Law, Oklahoma HB 1674 was approved by House Republicans on March 10 at 12:30 a.m. The vote was 79-18 with 4 excused. All the Democrats, including Ranson, voted against. Both Stillwater Republicans Burns and Talley voted for it along with the rest of the Republicans.
According to the article, “The bill’s most controversial provision grants both civil and criminal immunity to any driver ‘who unintentionally causes injury or death to an individual’ if the injury or death happened while the driver was ‘fleeing from a riot’ under a ‘reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary’ to protect him or herself from ‘serious injury or death.’”
The article continues by quoting Rep. Kevin McDugle who brought up during debate the truck driver who drove through Black Lives Matter protesters in Tulsa last June, seriously injuring three people and permanently paralyzing one man who fell from an overpass. No charges were brought against the man who McDugle claimed reacted out of fear for his own safety.
Does Oklahoma actually want a statute stating it is legal to run over a protester? Violent actions take place during riots but is legalizing more violence the way to deal with violence?
SB 560 is the Senate version. That bill passed with the Republicans, including Stillwater’s Dugger, voting for it. All the Democrats, except one, voted against.
Those legislators do not like protesters, at least protesters who get too close to the Capitol. Remember the teachers’ march on the Capitol in 2018? According to a March 12 Tulsa World editorial, the bill restricts amplification that could “disturb other person” and assembling “in such a way as to obstruct sidewalks.” That march would not have been legal under this law. Burns and Talley along with 74 other Republicans voted for this bill. Ranson was one of 18 Democrats voting against.
The Republicans could receive good advice by reading the World’s last paragraph: “State Capitol protest rallies are a time-honored, constitutionally protected means of addressing grievances for our lawmakers. If Legislators don’t like them, the proper move is to solve the problems that gave rise to the protests in the first place, not to restrict the rights of citizens.”
If killing protesters is not enough, the Senate decided to make it easier for state agencies to avoid using State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd’s office for audits. This bill was introduced by Oklahoma City Senator Paul Rosino. According to a March 11 Tulsa World article, Byrd’s office issued on October 1 an audit “highly critical of Epic’s handling of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars, but Epic has denied criminal wrongdoing and branded the state’s investigative audit report as an attack on school choice.”
The next day, October 2, Epic co-founder Ben Harris and his wife Elizabeth VanAcker each gave a maximum campaign donation of $2,800 per election cycle to Rosino.
Coincidentally, according to the same TW article, on Jan. 21, Rosino introduced SB 895 which he also authored. In the article, Byrd is quoted that Rosino never consulted her about the legislation and said such a change in law would allow agencies to fire their auditor if they don’t like their findings.” In simple words, the bill would allow audit shopping.
Byrd called SB 895 the Transparency Elimination Act.
In a story in the March 24 Tulsa World, Epic passed the deadline for repaying the state $11.2 million the Oklahoma State School Board of Education demanded two months ago.
One would certainly question why Rosino just happened to introduce a bill helping Epic after Epic’s founder and his wife gave him the maximum contribution.
This introduces an important question: Why did all the Republicans in the Senate vote to “eliminate transparency” as Byrd described it? Did they not read the bill?
This bill passed the Senate with all Republicans, including our Stillwater senator, voting for it and the nine Democrats voting against. Interestingly, President Pro Tem Greg Treat was excused.
Upon its House arrival, House members should kill this bill in committee.
Then we have House Speaker Charles McCall’s two “tax reform” measures. According to an Oklahoman March 13 article, a bill to reduce the personal income tax had bipartisan support due to the reinstatement of the refundable aspect of the Earned Income Tax Credit. The vote on this was 91-5 with Talley and Ranson voting for and Burns excused.
Then the House returned to their usual split with the Republicans “overwhelmingly approving a bill to phase out over five years Oklahoma’s corporate income tax, which McCall described as ‘a bold idea’ to attract more businesses to the state. “ The vote was 74 to 20 with Talley for, Ranson against and Burns excused.
One shock – Tommy Hardin, Madill Republican, voted with the Democrats. His vote should have had its own newspaper mention.
This article further stated Texas is one of the few states that does not have a corporate income tax but they tax the gross receipts of businesses.
Numbers quoted from passage would result in a $32.3 million decrease in tax collections in the upcoming fiscal year. After the corporate income tax is fully phased out, HB 2083 would result in a $377 million annual decrease in tax collections.
Although Sen. Kevin Wallace introduced the measures, he said “the state’s corporate income tax is volatile and hard to project years in advance.”
House Democrats argued corporations “don’t need additional tax breaks.” They suggested the best way to attract business is to invest in the state’s core services, like education, infrastructure and health/mental health services.
HB 2041 would “decrease tax collections by $71 million in the upcoming fiscal year and $180 the following year.” According to the article, the top income tax rate most taxpayers pay would be reduced by .25% through a tax credit structure.
McCall is quoted “should the state’s financial picture worsen in later years, the tax relief bills can be undone by a simple majority vote of the Legislature.”
These bills appear to have been tossed out by McCall as an experiment. The article mentioned no expert financial analysis as to the outcome of these reductions, especially the end of corporate taxes. No basis was given either as to why most other states have a corporate income tax or like Texas a tax on gross receipts. Is McCall ahead of all the other states?
From reading about the process, McCall’s idea seemed to be “why don’t we try these tax reduction items? Let’s see what happens.”
Now, I selected what appear to be questionable bills. The Legislature is passing some useful bills, but why were these bills passed?
The bills seem to be appropriate for the second year of The Twilight Zone. Running over protesters, audit shopping and ending corporate taxes – all fitting in The Twilight Zone.
