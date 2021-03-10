Does it seem hard to believe we are still in The Twilight Zone? Such nice weather now – do you find it difficult to remember the awful weather from a few weeks ago?
Flowers are starting to appear. On our corner of Ninth and Gray, one daffodil comes up every year on the southwest corner of the intersection – it just made its annual appearance. In the ’80s, I planted one tulip by the front porch – it has come up every year since that time – over 30 years for that one tulip, a lasting against all odds variety.
And the spring leaves of the surprise lilies have arrived to announce the actual lilies will be making their appearance in July.
Downtown in Stillwater – Zannotti’s is building an attractive platform in front of their bar for outside dining. They had that feature last year and it proved to be quite popular. It will not be long before that platform is filled with tables full of people every night.
The Friends of Stillwater Community Center (SCC) – had their February Troubadours Session in the SCC Dining Hall. I had not been to the first Troubadours Session so I decided to attend. A fun evening. Several singers in a wide range of ages performed for the group.
While visiting with a participant from Lawton after the event, I discovered she is the daughter of Steve Reynolds who was Highland Park principal during the ’90s. Sadly, he died of a heart attack not too many years after he retired. It was fun to talk with her about him – he was such a good principal.
One never knows what talent may appear in an event like a Troubadour Session. After all, Stillwater is known for one singer who has had some success in the country music world after finally getting to perform at one of the local bars.
Next Thursday, the 18th, is the second Prairie Pandemic Relief 2021 Concert. The Vintage Wildflowers are a national level Irish folk group out of Oklahoma City according to Jim Beckstrom.
This year, the SCC Friends are donating the proceeds from the tip-jars (real tip-jar and virtual tip jar) to a local organization in need. This month’s proceeds will go to Stillwater’s first responders who are giving the proceeds to help Randy Blake’s family with medical expenses.
Randy Blake’s recovery is inspirational. His story has been featured now in several newspapers.
For information about tickets, go to the Friends’ website: https://sccfriends.weebly.com/2021-prairie-pandemic-relief-concert-series.html#/
If any words remind us we are still in The Twilight Zone, they are “virtual tip jar.”
The Twilight Zone is definitely with us though. Last week, I used the Rod Serling quote: “Fantasy is the impossible made probable. Science Fiction is the improbable made possible.”
The QAnon group missed the date on Trump’s inauguration. I read one story last week about some QAnon believers actually going to Washington D. C. for the ceremony.
When Serling made that observation, he was talking about creating fantasy and science fiction. Serling would have considered the creation of a group like QAnon to be creating one or the other. The difference now though is the group is real. QAnon is not science fiction or fantasy.
The Twilight Zone is obvious in the actions of the Oklahoma Legislature. The Republican- dominated Legislature is awash in abortion, gun rights and religion.
In Wednesday’s Tulsa World, Reporter Barbara Hoberock wrote a story listing the bills involving rights to carry guns.
SB 644, by Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, would allow cities to grant permission for their employees who have valid handgun licenses to carry concealed firearms while on the job. Also, the municipality would not be liable for any loss, damage or injuries that are caused by the possession or storage of a firearm. In addition, any employee authorized to carry a firearm would be immune from civil and criminal liability if acting in a reasonable and prudent manner with the gun.
According to the story, Stephens gave an example of municipal clerks who take in money and are not able to protect themselves. There was no mention of any examples of municipal clerks who have been robbed.
SB 646 by Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, would allow people with the permission of the establishment to carry weapons into bar areas of restaurants if they are not consuming alcohol. The bar owner could also allow employees in a bar to carry guns. Bergstrom actually commented, “If a person carrying a gun then started consuming alcohol, the establishment’s employees could contact the police.” What if the employees did not notice the person had started consuming alcohol before the person used the gun?
SB 672 by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Flint, would allow individuals to carry loaded and chambered long rifles in a vehicle.
SB 631 by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, is called the “Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act.” According to the story, the measure purports to preempt federal law concerning the right to bear arms.
For these Republicans, they would shudder at the thought of sanctuary cities for undocumented immigrants but they want the same for gun rights.
Hamilton said, “History and current events deem this piece of legislation necessary. One of the things we must understand is an attempt to disarm a populous is followed by genocide. That is what we attempt to prevent here in our own country.”
All of the above bills passed the Senate by huge margins. The only ones who appeared to have voted against them are Democrats.
Then we have HB 2588 by Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, reducing to eight hours the training school employees must have before keeping a gun. This is now in the Senate.
This passed the House by a huge margin – the Democrats again being the small group against.
On religion, we have House Speaker Charles McCall introducing HB 2085 to add the phrase “In God We Trust” to 342 state buildings at a cost of $85,000. According to a March 2 Oklahoman article, Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, who presented the bill on the House floor said, “This bill isn’t about religion. It’s about preserving our national history.” Apparently Steagall and McCall did not do well in American history classes. The national motto starting in 1776 was “E Pluribus Unum” meaning out of many, one. It was not until 1956 that Congress changed the motto to In God We Trust. The phrase has been on the nation’s money since the end of the Civil War, according to the U.S. Treasury.
McCall had “previously told The Oklahoman he does not intend for the bill to be a religious statement, but a reminder of the country’s history and founding principles.“
Back to McCall not doing well in American history classes….In God We Trust was not part of the founding principles. Why did not any of the Republicans mention that fact?
IF McCall and Steagall had wanted to preserve our national history, they should have gone back to our nation’s founding. The motto E Pluribus Unum is more logical than In God We Trust in defining the United States.
According to the article, Democrats put up fierce fight that the bill violates the separation of church and state and would “alienate Oklahomans with diverse religious beliefs.” The Republicans passed it overwhelmingly 81-19. It goes to the Senate.
With all of the activity on guns and religion, there is no room this week for writing about abortion although the Legislature has made room.
What stands out from reading about the Legislature’s activities is the Republican majority in the Legislature is definitely in The Twilight Zone. The State might be better off if the session ended now.
What is truly depressing is this type of legislation has nothing to do with our time in The Twilight Zone. Perhaps there is a permanent Twilight Zone for some legislators in the Oklahoma State Legislature.
Two milestones next week – the first anniversary of The Twilight Zone and the first day of spring.
