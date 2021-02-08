OHP arrests Stillwater man for child endangerment

A Stillwater man was charged with three felonies following a traffic stop.
Mark Webb II, 46, was arrested at East Frazier Court and Fairgrounds Road by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper.
Ryan Long, an OHP Trooper, was patrolling Jan. 25 in the area of McElroy Road and West Fairgrounds Road.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Long had just completed a traffic stop and was walking back to his patrol car when he observed a silver Buick four-door traveling eastbound on McElroy Road.
“Long observed that the vehicle’s high center-mount brake lamp was inoperative at the intersection of McElroy and Fairgrounds,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit.
Long conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Inside the vehicle were two adults and one juvenile. Long advised the driver the reason for the traffic stop.
According to the affidavit, Webb told the trooper he didn’t have a license. A warrant check and driver’s license status was run on Webb, and it confirmed he had a suspended license and a warrant out of Kay County.
Long had Webb sit in his patrol car, and the affidavit said the trooper could smell an odor of alcoholic beverage on Webb, and asked him how much he had consumed.
Webb said he hadn’t drank any alcohol that day, but had the evening prior.
He was placed into custody for the warrant.
When they arrived at the Payne County Jail a field sobriety test was administered.
A Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test was also administered, and showed Webb had a lack of smooth pursuit, distinct and sustained nystagmus at maximum deviation and the onset of nystagmus prior to 45 degrees in both of Webb’s eyes.
The affidavit said this totaled to six out of six clues for this test.
The walk and stand test was administered next and the trooper observed Webb start the test too soon and lose balance in the instructional phase.
During the walking phase, Webb also made numerous mistakes, according to the affidavit.
There were a total of six out of eight clues for this test.
The last test administered was a one leg stand test, and the trooper observed Webb sway.
This had a total of one clue.
The juvenile in the vehicle was 17-years-old.
Webb was charged with child endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license has been suspended.
Bond was set at $7,500 and he will appear in court Tuesday to appear with counsel.
