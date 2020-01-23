The suspect involved in the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Wednesday morning has been identified as 35 year-old Adam Ray Hernandez.
Hernandez led troopers on a pursuit in a vehicle that was reported stolen.
The two troopers involved in the shooting of Hernandez as he was exiting the vehicle have been identified as Trooper Joe Kimmons and Trooper Clay Anderson.
Kimmons has been with OHP for 20 years, Anderson has been on patrol for 18 years.
According to the OHP report, both troopers have been put on routine paid administrative leave, while the shooting is being investigated.
