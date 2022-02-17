The driver who crashed his vehicle Wednesday evening where three people were injured was booked into the Payne County Jail and investigated for driving under the influence. Katie Stemple, 26, Cynthia Stemple, 59, and Robin Clason, 56, stopped to help Jose Rodriguez, who crashed his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.
Another driver, identified as 67-year-old Jeffrey Steven Bryant, was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra northbound on Fairgrounds Road, attempted to pass the collision and struck Rodriguez’ vehicle in the back, causing the Silverado to hit all three pedestrians, according to the report from the Department of Public Safety.
One LifeNet ambulance was on scene upon arrival. Another had to be dispatched to the location for the second injured pedestrian, and Mediflight was staged near the scene.
Cynthia Stemple was pinned under the vehicle and was freed by Stillwater firefighters. She was flown to OU Medical in critical condition with head, trunk external and trunk internal injuries. Clason was transported to Stillwater Medical in critical condition with trunk external and trunk internal injuries.
Katie Stemple was treated and released at the scene, and Bryant wasn’t injured. Trooper Billy Overbey transported Rodriguez to SMC, where he was treated and released for external trunk injuries.
Official charges haven’t been filed against Rodrigues by the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, but he was booked into jail for DUI driver under 21, three counts of DUI causing great bodily injury, DUI under 21 with alcohol and intoxicating substance, not having a valid driver’s license and failure to wear a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.