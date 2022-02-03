On Wednesday morning, Glencoe resident Russell Mitchell, 49, was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike near the 183 mile marker Stroud just after midnight.
Mitchell was reported as a pedestrian. The Department of Public Safety report lists the vehicle that struck Mitchell as unknown. The weather at the time was reported as a drizzle.
Mitchell was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Stroud Fire Department. He had injuries to the head, truck, arms, and legs.
The report said further circumstances of the collision are under investigation.
