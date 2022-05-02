A Yale woman was killed Friday evening in a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 51 at the intersection of State Highway 18, three miles west of Yale.
Julie Ann Johnson, 45, of Yale, was driving a Black 2014 Nissan Altima westbound on State Highway 51 when she was strick by a white 2018 Ram 3500 pickup, driven by Andrew Jason Lee Nielson, 19, of New Mexico.
Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Cushing Fire Department.
The Department of Public Safety report stated the cause of the collision is under investigation, and the condition of both drivers was listed as "apparently normal."
