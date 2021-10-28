The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a Monday evening collision that killed 22-year-old Braiden Dawes of Yale.
The report said Dawes was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Corvette eastbound on Highway 51 and departed the roadway to the left, impacting several trees.
Dawes was pronounced deceased on scene from unknown injuries.
The condition of Dawes and cause of collision is under investigation.
Dawes was a member of the American Poolplayers Association. The APA Leagues of North Central Oklahoma released a statement after learning about his death.
"Heaven gained a pool player today. RIP Braiden Dawes. You will be greatly missed in our pool league family. We all enjoyed hanging out with you and playing pool with you. Say hi to our other pool league family up there. There will be some great pool games being played up there. Prayers to family and friends."
Funeral services for Dawes will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Council Valley Baptist Church with interment to follow at the Underwood Cemetery.
