OHP looking for dedicated cadets to join 2021 academy 

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is opening up applications for the 67th academy, which begins in early 2021.
According to the OHP press release, applications will be accepted until late summer.
Interested applicants must fit into the age range of 21-45 years old at the time the academy starts.
Applicants need to have an associate degree, or completed a minimum of 62 semester hours from an accredited college or university.
Those with military service can substitute the education hours for time served.
The application process includes written and oral tests, an extensive background check, a polygraph test, along with an intense physical assessment.
The 67th application will include a new physical test that includes a 1,500-meter row along with a 1 1/2 mile run.
The 66th academy began in late February and started with 97 cadets.
According to the OHP press release, this was the largest class since the first two in 1937.
The OHP still needs around 200 more cadets to meet the recommended numbers across the state.
“As the 66th OHP Training Academy begins, we are searching for the next group of men and women to carry on the core values of the Patrol: honesty, loyalty, integrity, respect, self-discipline and professionalism in the 67th OHP Training Academy," said OHP Chief Brent Sugg in a press release.
The OHP is looking for dedicated applicants who have the heart to serve and uphold their values.
For more information go to www.jointheohp.com, or contact a recruiter at 405-425-7709.
