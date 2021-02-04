OKLAHOMA CITY – With nearly half of Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers eligible for retirement in the next 18 months, the agency needs enough funding from lawmakers to hold two training academies a year for the next five years just to keep up with retirements and natural attrition, said Trooper Eric Foster, director of recruiting.
Foster said that while the Legislature has provided some funding for academies in recent years, it has not been enough to fully cover the cost of even one academy. Instead, the state’s top public safety agency has been forced to scavenge funding from other agencies – like the Turnpike Authority and the State Banking Department – in order to pay the $6 million price tag for training and equipping 60 new recruits.
“We have a massive number of turnover, but the Legislature is only giving us a certain amount of money,” Foster said.
Using donated funds, OHP is currently recruiting 60 cadets for the state’s upcoming 20-week trooper academy, which starts July 28. The agency is accepting applications through Feb. 16.
The $6 million price tag covers the cost of live-in training, equipment, the patrol car and first-year salaries. Given the high-pressure nature of the academy, only 40 or 50 cadets might graduate, he said.
Nine years ago, Foster graduated from the state’s 61st academy; in the ensuing years, the agency has only held five academies despite declining trooper numbers.
In 2012, the state’s trooper workforce numbered 824, he said. Since then, the number of state troopers has dropped nearly 4.6%, to 786, even as the state’s population has grown by nearly the same percentage, and 42% of those troopers are eligible for retirement in the next year and a half.
In addition to enforcing motor vehicle laws and responding to crashes, troopers police Oklahoma’s waterways, deactivate explosives, and provide emergency response and tactical teams to smaller municipalities and county sheriffs who wouldn’t otherwise have access to such specialized skills.
Foster said that while DPS is grateful for the support of other state agencies, his agency is very much “at the mercy” of the Legislature. He doesn’t know what the long-term solution is or why his agency continues to have to search for outside funding to replenish its ranks.
“When you’re talking about $6 million for a state agency, you think you’d be able to come up with that, especially when it’s as vital as manning that agency on a safety perspective,” he said.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said DPS has to bear some blame for its accelerated trooper attrition.
“I think there is a problem with troopers and retention,” he said. “They’ve had more retire this year than any other year, and I think that has something to do with the culture that’s over there right now.”
Thompson said the Legislature specifically allocated DPS $4 million to fund an academy in budget year 2020, and the Turnpike Authority contributed the remaining $2 million. They did not do the same in the current budget year in part because the academy was delayed due to the pandemic, there were budgetary constraints due to COVID-19 and because Gov. Kevin Stitt two years ago planned to sell off the state airplane and use money from that to pay for an academy, Thompson said.
Thompson, who chairs the Senate budget committee, said it makes sense for DPS to partner with the Turnpike Authority because troopers also patrol the turnpike. He’s not sure why the agency went outside the Legislature to ask for money from the banking department.
He said lawmakers want to fund DPS training academies, but they need to ensure the funding is available, and they want to see a plan from DPS outlining when they’re going to hold future academies and when funding will be needed.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said he doesn’t find anything odd in lawmakers’ ongoing strategy of requiring DPS to rely on the Turnpike Authority’s largess.
“They’re contributing to the trooper academies because a lot of troopers are stationed in the turnpikes,” he said. “I’m grateful that with the help of the Turnpike Authority, we’re able to have an academy this year despite the challenges from the pandemic and the budget constraints it has put on all government entities across the nation.”
Hilbert, who chairs the rural caucus, has filed legislation seeking to increase trooper compensation if the funding is available.
Hilbert said he doesn’t know if there’s an appetite to allocate $12 million next year to pay for two trooper academies. Lawmakers are awaiting final budget numbers from the Board of Equalization on Feb. 16 before determining what’s financially feasible.
“I do think there’s an appetite to definitely work with DPS to make sure we’re doing everything we can feasibly do to address this issue because it is a real problem how many of our troopers are currently eligible to retire,” he said. “And if they all were to retire at once, it would be a major issue.”
Stitt, a Republican, has also made it a priority to conduct a highway patrol academy in budget year 2022, according to his executive budget.
“Gov. Stitt will always stand with our brave law enforcement officers and funding out state troopers is absolutely a priority,” said spokeswoman Carly Atchison.
After he was elected, Stitt sold the state’s airplane to raise $1.2 million to help fund a trooper academy.
“When you don’t fund those academies, eventually you’re going to run into that problem of your workforce just not being there,” said state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa.
Being a trooper is already a tough job, but it’s being made more difficult by having to work in an environment where there are constant budget cuts, Nichols said.
“Obviously the stress it puts on your current workforce if you’re not replacing that workforce on a regular basis is tough,” he said.
Troopers are eligible for full retirement after serving 20 years.
For more information on applying to OHP, visit jointheohp.com
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
